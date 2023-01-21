Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 24th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The twins Caravan stopped in Brookings where it was announced that the SDSU football team will play Drake at Target Field in September. The defending champs have plenty of reason for optimism with so much returning talent. And basketball highlights from the Skyforce and Washington girls at Lincoln and boys games at Brandon where the Lynx hosted Jefferson and SF Christian where the Chargers took on Tea Area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plenty of reason for optimism as Jacks return plenty of talent from the National Championship
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU coaches players and fans want to savor the national championship for as long as possible. But when you step back and look ahead to what the team could look like next fall, there’s no reason not to think that another trip to Frisco could very well happen. Most of the key players will be returning so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU football team will play Drake at Target Field in September
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State University tonight announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits football team will host Drake on Sept. 16 at Target Field. The announcement of the game was made in conjunction with the Twins Winter Caravan that stopped in Brookings. It will be a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes’ Peterson has return to sidelines and coaching in perspective after accident
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though this can’t be the kind of first season Eric Peterson imagined when he took the South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coaching position, the fact he’s back roaming the sidelines is a big victory in and of itself. After hurting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota State’s Gary Garner to retire at season’s end
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University men’s basketball head coach Gary Garner had announced Monday that he will be retiring at the end of the season. Garner is in his 14th season with the Trojan men’s basketball team, the second longest men’s basketball coaching tenure behind legendary Ed Harter. Garner, who began coaching Dakota State in 2009, holds the second most all-time victories in men’s basketball program history with 194 wins prior to this weekend’s home games at DSU Fieldhouse.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lennox Orioles fly past West Central
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lennox Orioles ran their record to 9-1 this season by flying past the visiting West Central Trojans 69-42 on Monday night in South Dakota boys prep basketball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera program helps young athletes “Accelerate” their sports training
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Childhood obesity has more than tripled over the last four-plus decades. Most parents know the modern struggles of getting kids out of screens and in motion. And yet, as youth, club, and high school sports become more intense, athletes are starting to exercise...
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
dakotanewsnow.com
Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls
MANIA - The ABBA Tribute performing at The Orpheum Theatre Center. The famous Swedish band ABBA will have their music and energy recreated at the Orpheum Theatre Center when MANIA - The ABBA Tribute Tour comes through the Sioux Empire. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 18 hours...
dakotanewsnow.com
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
dakotanewsnow.com
Comedians Dan Alten & Zach Dresch to perform at Club David
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Alten and Zach Dresch will be performing a comedy set at Club David in Sioux Falls. The $12 tickets can be purchased at the door, the comedy duo will take to the stage at 8 p.m., and then anyone can try their shot at entertaining an audience with the open mic following their set.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament makes its return after two years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than four decades the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament brought the best professional racquetball players in the world to Sioux Falls. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2021, and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Livestock Show expected to generate $3 million
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 70th annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show will take place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls from Jan. 24-29. Although the event is free and open to the public, the show is expected to attract thousands of people from around the country, generating more than $3 million in economic impact for Sioux Falls, according to a press release from the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hartford Area Burger Battle continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls isn’t the only town hosting a burger battle through January. Hartford Area Burger Battle kicked off on Jan. 1 and is set to finish at the end of this month. Main Street Humboldt Bar is offering up a Fiesta Burger for this year’s competition.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Comments / 0