wflx.com
Are salaries keeping up with inflation in Palm Beach County?
It's a common topic brought up as we all deal with price increases at restaurants, grocery stores, electric bills, etc. So, are salaries in Palm Beach County keeping up with inflation?. A few people that WPTV talked to in Lake Worth Beach said they are just now getting raises after...
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star opens luxe real estate brokerage firm in Palm Beach County
Real Housewives star and California power-Realtor Mauricio Umansky launched a franchise of his luxury brokerage firm in Palm Beach Gardens this week with an eye on the area’s most opulent homes and well-heeled denizens. Umansky, who is often featured on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with his wife Kyle Richards and has...
WSVN-TV
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
wflx.com
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.
wflx.com
Boys and Girls Clubs locations now open at Palm Beach County schools
More opportunities to change the lives of local students. This month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County opened three new locations right on public school campuses. When the school day is over at Conniston Middle School in West Palm Beach, that doesn't mean the learning stops. Nearly...
wflx.com
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, a spokeswoman told WPTV. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left the antisemitic propaganda and small bags filled with an unknown substance – later determined to be wood chips – on more than a few vehicles in the employee parking lot.
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries
I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
Regal Cinemas to close movie theater near Boca Raton
Among the 39 Regal Cinemas to close are two in South Florida, including the Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
WSVN-TV
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
wflx.com
Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant
The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A viewing for Nikkitia Bryant, 29, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave., in Fort Pierce.
Delray Beach woman warns others after nearly falling for fake job offer scam
A woman in Delray Beach is warning others after she encountered a fake job offer while searching for jobs earlier this month.
wedr.com
Click10.com
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
50-person riot breaks out at Florida mental health treatment center
Eight minors escaped from a Florida mental health clinic after a riot broke out among its residents.
