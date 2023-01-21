ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Are salaries keeping up with inflation in Palm Beach County?

It's a common topic brought up as we all deal with price increases at restaurants, grocery stores, electric bills, etc. So, are salaries in Palm Beach County keeping up with inflation?. A few people that WPTV talked to in Lake Worth Beach said they are just now getting raises after...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida

MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
PARKLAND, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?

The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair

The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters

Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, a spokeswoman told WPTV. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left the antisemitic propaganda and small bags filled with an unknown substance – later determined to be wood chips – on more than a few vehicles in the employee parking lot.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries

I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant

The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A viewing for Nikkitia Bryant, 29, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave., in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wedr.com

Win Tickets to Trina Rockstar Festival!

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to Trina Rockstar Music Festival hosted by Supa Cindy featuring artist Boosie, Trick Daddy, Ball Greezy, Saucy Santana, Kodak Black, Sukihana, Dess Dior, Kalii, Brisco, Billy Blue, Oya Baby and more! There will be live performances, giveaways, games, family fun attractions and more at this all ages event.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

