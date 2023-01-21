ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

H-E-B offers grocery deliveries on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list. Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms. “Being...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.

Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
TEXAS STATE
3DPrint.com

Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff

To kick off 2023, tech companies have been ramping up the industry-wide layoffs that were a major factor sparking recession fears in 2022. ICON, the Austin-based, moonshot additive construction (AC) startup, is just one of the most recent examples of this. Last Friday, now-former ICON employees took to LinkedIn to post about leaving the company, while inquiring about job opportunities elsewhere.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
Ash Jurberg

Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobs

Good news for Costco shoppers in the Kyle area with the news the giant warehouse chain will open its first Costco Wholesale store in Kyle in March. While there are four Costco Wholesale stores in San Antonio and Austin this will be the first in Kyle. The new Costco Wholesale will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and Kohler's Crossing. In addition to the vast number of groceries and consumer goods available in the store there will also be a gas station.
KYLE, TX
FanSided

Texas football offers uber-underrated 2023 DL Jonathan Davis

The newest offer to be handed out for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class came as a bit of a surprise over the weekend. Defensive line coach Bo Davis dug really deep to find his latest DL target in the 2023 class with the unranked and largely under-the-radar 6-foot-5 and 305-pound Lawrence County (MS) defensive lineman Jonathan Davis.
AUSTIN, TX
