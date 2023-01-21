Read full article on original website
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
What was Austin's fastest-growing decade?
We're digging into historical population growth trends in ATX.
H-E-B offers grocery deliveries on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list. Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms. “Being...
kut.org
Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.
Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
3DPrint.com
Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff
To kick off 2023, tech companies have been ramping up the industry-wide layoffs that were a major factor sparking recession fears in 2022. ICON, the Austin-based, moonshot additive construction (AC) startup, is just one of the most recent examples of this. Last Friday, now-former ICON employees took to LinkedIn to post about leaving the company, while inquiring about job opportunities elsewhere.
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
tourcounsel.com
Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
KXAN
The domino effect behind the diabetic drug shortage that’s hitting Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN)– A nationwide diabetes drug shortage is now hitting Austin, according to experts. “We’re seeing a lot of shortages in a lot of the injectable diabetes medications,” said Rannon Ching, Pharmacist in Charge at Tarrytown Pharmacy. He and others said it does not have anything to...
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
Austin Justice Coalition holds rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) hosted a rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr. on Tuesday. The AJC is using the rally as a way to support the "#JusticeForAlex" campaign and to demand that Austin Police Department Chief Joe Chacon fire the officers involved in the Gonzales' death.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas
The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
Burnet County rancher donates to university agriculture program
Burnet County rancher donates to university agriculture program Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image Contributed photo Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley and his wife Kindall are pictured here with Henry Hohenberger, a Burnet County ranch owner, who made a sizable donation to the university to further the agriculture program. ...
South Austin business owner pleads for help after uptick in attacks from homeless encampment
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin business owner says aggressive people experiencing homelessness and slow police response times make it hard to keep the business open. Laura North is calling for Austin police to respond quicker to active attacks and asking the City to move faster in finding housing for the homeless.
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobs
Good news for Costco shoppers in the Kyle area with the news the giant warehouse chain will open its first Costco Wholesale store in Kyle in March. While there are four Costco Wholesale stores in San Antonio and Austin this will be the first in Kyle. The new Costco Wholesale will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and Kohler's Crossing. In addition to the vast number of groceries and consumer goods available in the store there will also be a gas station.
Texas football offers uber-underrated 2023 DL Jonathan Davis
The newest offer to be handed out for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class came as a bit of a surprise over the weekend. Defensive line coach Bo Davis dug really deep to find his latest DL target in the 2023 class with the unranked and largely under-the-radar 6-foot-5 and 305-pound Lawrence County (MS) defensive lineman Jonathan Davis.
