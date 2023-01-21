Good news for Costco shoppers in the Kyle area with the news the giant warehouse chain will open its first Costco Wholesale store in Kyle in March. While there are four Costco Wholesale stores in San Antonio and Austin this will be the first in Kyle. The new Costco Wholesale will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and Kohler's Crossing. In addition to the vast number of groceries and consumer goods available in the store there will also be a gas station.

