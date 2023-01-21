ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Reno

Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Police Seek Man in Armed Robbery at Smoke Shop in Sparks

Sparks Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a smoke shop on G Street early Sunday evening. Police say the suspect, who had a gun, demanded money from the cashier at the Yum Yum Vapor & Head Shop just after 6:15 p.m. Police say the man got...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman arrested after alleged suffocation murder in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 61-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on a charge she suffocated another person on Jan. 1 in the Sparks industrial area. Suzanne Ehlers was booked in the Washoe County jail on a charge of murder in the death of Kim Rohr. Sparks police did not explain the relationship between Ehlers and Rohr.
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
FALLON, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Pair of accused vandals captured after chase

Two young men who were suspects in a reported case of vandalism were arrested after a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, Nevada for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies arrived, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane. Deputies conducted an investigation, processed the scene and began searching the area for the suspects.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley

Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Second suspect in Reno kidnap, robbery arrested in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Crime Suppression Unit on Wednesday arrested the second suspect in a November 2022 kidnapping and robbery in Reno. Helen Marie Holguin, 47, was booked early Wednesday on two first degree kidnapping charges, two robbery charges and other robbery, assault and battery charges. Brent Michel Martin,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ethics committee investigating Fire Chief Cochran over commercial appearance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Ethics Commission has opened an investigation into Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran over his appearance in a commercial for the candidacy of Catherine Cortez Masto. The review is related to his conduct as a public officer, with the review panel of the commission saying...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - JAN. 19 UPDATE: A suspect wanted for allegedly trying to kidnap a CVS employee has been arrested. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Omar Garcia-Madrigal called them several hours after it was announced he was wanted and surrendered. He was taken into custody at...
CARSON CITY, NV

