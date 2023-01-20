Read full article on original website
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business owner to premier on “The Bachelor” tonight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year old, Madison Johnson, owner and CEO of MJM consulting will premiere tonight on ABC’s “The Bachelor”. According to her Bachelorette biography on ABC.com, Maddison Johnson is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others. She states, while growing up she took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters. So, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal.
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
kfgo.com
Medical episode causes crash in Fargo strip mall parking lot
FARGO (KFGO) – One person suffered minor injuries when their car crashed into a store in a south Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. According to Fargo Police, around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of 25th Street S. for a report of a car that made contact with a business storefront.
lakesarearadio.net
Perham grad Sam Stoll To Make Chanhassen Dinner Theater Debut In ‘The Prom’
PERHAM, MN (KPRW/KDLM) – Perham graduate Sam Stoll, who has appeared at the Ordway in Minneapolis in productions of Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, and The Grand Hotel, will be making his debut at Chanhassen Dinner Theater in the ensemble in The Prom, which will run from February 10th thru June 10th.
lakesarearadio.net
Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
lakesarearadio.net
JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
kfgo.com
Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
kfgo.com
Over 8,000 truckloads of snow hauled to Mount Fargo so far this winter
FARGO (KFGO) – The north Fargo snow dump known as “Mount Fargo” continues to grow. According to the City of Fargo, as of Friday, Public Works crews have hauled 8,043 truckloads of snow to the site located in the Industrial Park. Mount Fargo is expected to grow...
valleynewslive.com
‘I didn’t think I ever see him again’: Woman reunited with dog that went missing in June
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Linda Rose has been suffering since June last year when her beloved Moose went missing. According to Rose, the dog was stolen from her. “I didn’t think I ever see him again,” said Rose. “You know, I suffer from bad, bad depression and since I got him back, even though it’s been a day, it’s been totally different.”
