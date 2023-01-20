ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business owner to premier on “The Bachelor” tonight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year old, Madison Johnson, owner and CEO of MJM consulting will premiere tonight on ABC’s “The Bachelor”. According to her Bachelorette biography on ABC.com, Maddison Johnson is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others. She states, while growing up she took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters. So, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Medical episode causes crash in Fargo strip mall parking lot

FARGO (KFGO) – One person suffered minor injuries when their car crashed into a store in a south Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. According to Fargo Police, around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of 25th Street S. for a report of a car that made contact with a business storefront.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds

AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
AUDUBON, MN
trfradio.com

Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident

Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
DILWORTH, MN
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘I didn’t think I ever see him again’: Woman reunited with dog that went missing in June

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Linda Rose has been suffering since June last year when her beloved Moose went missing. According to Rose, the dog was stolen from her. “I didn’t think I ever see him again,” said Rose. “You know, I suffer from bad, bad depression and since I got him back, even though it’s been a day, it’s been totally different.”
MOORHEAD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy