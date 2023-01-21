Read full article on original website
Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident
A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Trial on ex-PSU football player’s locker room hazing claims unlikely before 2024
WILLIAMSPORT – The civil trial for the remaining defendant sued by a former Penn State football player who claims he was sexually harassed in the locker room likely will not occur until 2024. Isaiah Humphries claims in an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. Middle District court that he...
Pa. county official has had enough with 2020 election recount: ‘It’s time to move on’
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming County Commissioner Scott L. Metzger on Tuesday said he’s spent enough time looking back now that the hand recount for the 2020 presidential and auditor general races has been completed. “We’ve done our due diligence. It’s time to move on,” he said, addressing those who...
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Why new Penn State WR coach Marques Hagans is ‘an outstanding hire’ from Virginia
On Monday morning, Penn State officially announced its new wide receivers coach.
First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police
Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
New independent pharmacy opens on busy central Pa. road
A new independent pharmacy has opened in Cumberland County. Camp Hill Pharmacy has opened at 4401 Carlisle Pike, Suite H, in Hampden Township.
Woman who lost job in Shop-Vac shutdown seeks class action certification
WILLIAMSPORT – Certification as a class action is sought for the federal lawsuit that accuses the former Shop-Vac Corp. and its successor Great Star Tools USA Inc. of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). The suit in U.S. Middle District Court results from Shop-Vac on Sept....
Police investigating car break-ins, thefts in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township Police are investigating car break-ins in Cumberland County after two victims reported their vehicles had been entered and items were stolen from inside. Police said both break-ins happened on Friday between 5 and 5:25 p.m. in a parking lot across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
Penn State 2023 early look: Replacing Joey Porter Jr. is a tall task but the corner room will be feisty again
As cornerback rooms go, few were better than Penn State’s in 2002. The Nittany Lions’ top four combined for 43 pass breakups, six interceptions, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The play of the PSU corners was a major reason James Franklin’s team...
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
What is Penn State getting in new wideouts coach Marques Hagans? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s hiring of Marques Hagans to be the Lions’ new wideouts coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. Hagans, who coached the receivers at Virginia previously, replaces Taylor Stubblefield, who was let go by James Franklin earlier this month. The development of Penn State’s wide receiver room this offseason will be crucial to the team’s 2023 success.
Penn State is capable of crashing College Football Playoff; Lions make an ‘outstanding’ hire in Marques Hagans, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature one national writer’s take that the Lions have what it takes to make the 2023 College Football Playoff, plus some follow-up pieces on what Penn State is getting in new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports laid out...
All eyes pointing toward college wrestling’s 1 vs. 2 showdown Friday between Penn State and Iowa
One of the many things that will make Friday’s Big Ten wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa before a Jordan Center sellout crowd of about 16,000 people are the number of toss-up bouts, to say nothing of the number of tosses that might come with them.
Penn State hires Virginia assistant Marques Hagans as new wide receivers coach
One week after firing Taylor Stubblefield, James Franklin and Penn State have their new wide receivers coach. Former Virginia assistant Marques Hagans will be the Nittany Lions’ new wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator, the program announced on Monday morning. “We are excited to add Marques to our...
Penn State’s potential 2023 breakouts: Is wideout Harrison Wallace III a starter in the fall?
Has any Penn State position changed more than wide receiver since the late stages of the 2022 regular season?. No. 1 wideout Parker Washington suffered a season-ending injury prior to the Nittany Lions’ blowout win at Rutgers. The third-year player later declared for the 2023 NFL draft.
State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey adds two more college offers
The offers continue to pile up for State College’s D’Antae Sheffey. The freshman running back said Monday that he added Cincinnati and Kent State to his list. He also claims offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech, Toledo and Syracuse. The 6-foot, 190-pound freshman running back led the Mid-Penn in...
Carlisle’s Thomas Nelson makes his college pick
Add Thomas Nelson to the list of Mid-Penn football players locking in their college commitments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Carlisle’s big defensive lineman said Sunday that he will play at Cal U (PA). “Thank you all my friends and family that...
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 25, 2023
Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m. Spring Grove at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
