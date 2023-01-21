ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident

A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police

Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

What is Penn State getting in new wideouts coach Marques Hagans? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s hiring of Marques Hagans to be the Lions’ new wideouts coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. Hagans, who coached the receivers at Virginia previously, replaces Taylor Stubblefield, who was let go by James Franklin earlier this month. The development of Penn State’s wide receiver room this offseason will be crucial to the team’s 2023 success.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle’s Thomas Nelson makes his college pick

Add Thomas Nelson to the list of Mid-Penn football players locking in their college commitments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Carlisle’s big defensive lineman said Sunday that he will play at Cal U (PA). “Thank you all my friends and family that...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

