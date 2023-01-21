Deadline nears for donations to CAC Foundation’s A Night of Stars

Deadline is Jan. 25 for those interested in donating to the Central Arizona College Foundation’s annual A Night of Stars at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Windmill Winery Lake House in Florence.

The gala raises money for CAC’s scholarship programs. To donate, centralaz.edu/give , or call 520-494-5215, or email craig.kurtz@centralaz.edu.

A Night of Stars begins at 6 p.m. and will feature a raffle, silent auction, wine pull and mystery bags.

Kiss the Chef Catering will prepare the gourmet meal. The Brown Brothers finalists on “America’s Got Talent, Season 17,” will perform.

Tickets are $60 and reservations must be made by Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The gathering and fundraiser at Windmill, 1140 W. Butte Ave. in Florence, celebrates CAC Foundation’s friends and alumni who have supported the college and foundation through their time, talent and treasures.

Proceeds support scholarships and programs that provide a high-quality and affordable education for Central Arizona College students.

Guests may take part in a silent auction that includes a night out on the town, a day of beauty, jewelry, restaurant certificates, books, games, sports items, golf and vacations packages.

Since 1968 volunteers of the foundation’s Board of Directors have been dedicated to increasing resources, raising funds and building friends and partnerships to support the CAC mission of serving the diverse communities of Pinal County.

Foundation officials say a donation can be something as simple as a gift certificate to a business or an invitation to lunch with a business leader.

Donors receive:

Recognition in the event program book, auction and website.

Tax deduction for you or your company for the fair-market value of your item.

Visibility to 200 guests.

For more information, to purchase a ticket or to sponsor the event, please go to centralaz.edu/give .

