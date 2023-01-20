ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Arsenal v Man U: Ten Hag anticipates challenging game at Emirates

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXoPj_0kM3tozU00

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is anticipating a challenging game against Premier League ascendant Arsenal on Sunday, 22 January.

The football manager is confident his side can beat the Gunners without Casemiro, as they have done before, as their number 18 serves a one-match suspension after his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace.

“We know what we have to do. We have to be really good... I think we have a good chance also to get out of that performance a good result,” ten Hag said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City sign Argentina U20 midfielder Maximo Perrone for £8m

Manchester City have signed 20-year-old midfielder Maximo Perrone from Argentinian club Velez Sarsfield.The Premier League champions have announced the Argentina Under-20 international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.City have agreed to pay a fee of around £8m for the player.Perrone is currently playing at the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia and will link up with his new club after the tournament ends.He will train with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad for the remainder of the season but has been signed with an eye on the future and is not expected to be involved this term.Perrone has made 33 appearances for Velez since his debut in March last year, scoring three goals. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Harry Kane v Jimmy Greaves: How Tottenham’s joint record goalscorers compare

Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record of 266 goals for Tottenham with the winner in Monday night’s 1-0 Premier League triumph at Fulham.Kane’s goalsPremier League football has brought 198 of Kane’s goals, ranking him third in the competition’s history under that branding behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.That includes three Golden Boot awards, for the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons – also leading the league in assists in the latter campaign. He did not win the award for his most prolific season, with his 30 goals in 2017-18 beaten by Mohamed Salah’s 32 for Liverpool, though it did help...
The Independent

Everton approach Marcelo Bielsa to replace sacked Frank Lampard as manager

Everton have made initial approaches to Marcelo Bielsa, as they seek to replace the sacked Frank Lampard as quickly as possible. The influential Argentine coach is understood to at least be open to the discussion, having not worked since being sacked by Leeds United last year.Everton have been deliberating over the short-term financial need to stay in the Premier League and the long-term desire to build something better in order to escape this constant cycle of decline, and the pursuit of Bielsa means the wider approach may win out. The board have discussed Sean Dyche and it is believed...
The Independent

Gareth Bale set to showcase golfing prowess at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Gareth Bale’s footballing career may be over, but his golfing one may be just beginning.The former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham star, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has confirmed he will be participating in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.Bale will join a number of other celebrities competing in the event at the famous Californian links alongside some of the world’s top professionals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11)The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Delighted...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy