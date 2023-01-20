Arsenal v Man U: Ten Hag anticipates challenging game at Emirates

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is anticipating a challenging game against Premier League ascendant Arsenal on Sunday, 22 January.

The football manager is confident his side can beat the Gunners without Casemiro, as they have done before, as their number 18 serves a one-match suspension after his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace.

“We know what we have to do. We have to be really good... I think we have a good chance also to get out of that performance a good result,” ten Hag said.

