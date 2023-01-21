ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Moose on the Loose: Giants look for revenge

By Video credit: Marc Malusis, Marc Malusis, Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbw5O_0kM3tmE200

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are ready for a different Jalen Hurts this time around.

A fully healthy Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, that is. And that means preparing to face one of the NFL’s most dynamic dual threat players.

“Everybody’s saying he’s having an MVP season and I agree,” Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Wednesday. “Because he can beat you with his legs, he can beat you with just being a dropback quarterback, he can beat you with a sore shoulder.

“He can beat you a lot of different ways, and that’s a great challenge because there’s just a few quarterbacks that can do it that way.”

Hurts was a full participant at Eagles practice and not even listed on the injury report Wednesday, a clear indication he has healed from the sprained right shoulder he suffered early last month at Chicago.

“He’s off the injury report, so I’m expecting Jalen Hurts the MVP candidate,” Martindale said. “I think if you expect anything less, you’re kidding yourself because the guy’s definitely a competitor.”

Hurts missed two games before returning for the regular-season finale against the Giants, who sat most of their starters in the Eagles’ 22-16 win. The Pro Bowl quarterback was 20 of 35 for 229 yards and an interception, and ran nine times for just 13 yards in a playoff tune-up in which he still appeared to not be 100% healthy.

When the teams meet again in their NFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night in Philadelphia, New York is expecting to see a healthy — and dangerous — Hurts.

“He’s a challenge to play against,” safety Julian Love said. “He’s been playing at a super high level this year because of his arm, his legs. He has really elevated his game, and we have to try to play him as best we can. He has a lot of tools in his bag. … He’s posed a threat or a problem to everybody he’s played this year.”

The Giants know that first-hand. In the teams’ first meeting in Week 14, Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and two TDs and ran seven times for 77 yards and a score.

Hurts set career highs in his third NFL season with 3,701 yards passing, 22 touchdown throws — against a personal-low six interceptions — and 13 TD runs. Despite sitting out two games, he became the first quarterback in league history to rush for at least 10 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. He’s also the first QB with 10 or more TD runs and at least a 100 quarterback rating (101.5) in a single season.

On Tuesday, Hurts acknowledged teams are focused on stopping him — and perhaps even his banged-up shoulder could be targeted by the Giants on Saturday night.

“I’ve got a bounty on me every week I go out there,” Hurts said. “I’m going to go out there and just play my game.”

Rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t aware of Hurts’ “bounty” comment, but said it only makes sense for defenses to focus on stopping teams’ best playmakers.

“He’s a great player, so just me being an edge rusher, you see just across the league, people scheme against the great players,” Thibodeaux said. “So, of course teams are going to scheme against him as being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. And I would say for us, we’ve just got to do what we can to contain him.”

That’s easier said than done, of course. And especially with the Giants coming off a playoff victory in which they faced Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, who’s more of a traditional pocket passer.

“It’s more just being disciplined, if that’s in your rush lanes or if that’s in your run lanes,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “You’ve just got to be more disciplined with a guy like (Hurts), a dual-threat guy.”

Thibodeaux, an aggressive pass rusher, agreed with Lawrence and knows if he gets too far into the pocket without getting to Hurts, the Eagles quarterback could squirt by and scamper for a big run.

“Definitely,” Thibodeaux said. “What can be your strengths can also be your weaknesses.”

Hurts’ scrambling ability opens things up for the rest of Philadelphia’s offense, from the running backs to the receivers. And that’s what makes stopping the Eagles an even greater challenge for the Giants.

“That’s how they get going, and they’re doing it at a very high rate right now,” Love said. “So, it’s a problem. That’s no secret to anybody. It’s a problem because of who’s at quarterback for them. He’s a good player.”

NOTES: CB Adoree’ Jackson (back) and S Jason Pinnock (abdomen) were full participants in the Giants’ first full practice of the week. … Love (hamstring), S/LB Landon Collins (ankle), WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), CB Fabian Moreau (hip) and LB Azeez Ojulari (quadriceps) were limited.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
PIX11

Concern over NYPD filming of people leaving Drake show

Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see an NYPD officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them

The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Brother Announcement

Jackson Mahomes is back. The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback made his return to social media this month. Jackson Mahomes, a somewhat infamous figure in the NFL social media world, went viral on social media. "boom 💥," he announced. Jackson Mahomes has taken some pretty big ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
PIX11

Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
BRONX, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers "Very Serious" Injury

The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.
PIX11

Man steals $10,420 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A robber in Manhattan swiped more than $10,000 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets from two stores, police said Sunday. On Jan. 15, the man asked for a free soda inside a Lexington Avenue deli near East 93rd Street, officials said. When the 21-year-old worker shot the man down, the robber demanded lottery […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

After playoff run, Giants face decisions on Jones, Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In their first season with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll cleaned up a mess that had littered the Meadowlands for five years. Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap crisis into one that will have nearly $54 million to retain quarterback Daniel Jones […]
MINNESOTA STATE
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy