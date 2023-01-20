Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn great Jason Campbell assumes mantle as radio analyst, replaces Stan White after 22 seasons
A new, albeit familiar voice will be taking over as Auburn football’s radio analyst beginning this season. Auburn great Jason Campbell was named the program’s new radio analyst on Monday, replacing fellow former Tigers quarterback Stan White, who served in that role for 22 seasons from 2001-22 before announcing his retirement from the radio booth back in November. Campbell will join play-by-play broadcaster and Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham in the booth on gamedays.
Auburn basketball sets new program record, makes 31st consecutive appearance in AP poll
Bruce Pearl likes to talk about making history. He has contributed his fair share of it since taking over at Auburn — from the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance in 2019 to its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the AP poll last season, and everything in between. On...
How Auburn is retooling its defense through the transfer portal
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts knew replacing All-SEC EDGE Derick Hall, team captain linebacker Owen Pappoe, EDGE Eku Leota, defensive line Colby Wooden, and several others would be a tough challenge for the program. Freeze and Roberts also were aware that solely signing high school...
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
Joseph Goodman: Jalen Hurts shows the power of determination
It could have gone two ways for Jalen Hurts when he was benched in the national championship game against Georgia. This is back at the end of the 2017 season. So much has happened between now and then. For Alabama, the game remains one of the greatest single moments in...
ESPN's BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Auburn basketball is right in the thick of things in the SEC title race.
REPORT: Top 2025 running back has arrived in Auburn
Running back Alvin Henderson has arrived in Auburn on a visit.
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Nimari Burnett reportedly returning for Alabama men’s basketball
Multiple outlets have reported that Alabama guard Nimari Burnett will return from his wrist injury for tonight’s game at Missouri. The team confirmed the news on social media about 20 minutes before the 5 p.m. tipoff. Burnett underwent left wrist surgery in December and head coach Nate Oats originally...
KTLO
Ortiz leads North Alabama past UCA
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Daniel Ortiz scored 29 points to guide North Alabama to an 82-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Ortiz shot 11 for 20 from the floor, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc, for the Lions (11-10, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. KJ Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.
Opelika-Auburn News
Three local Miss Alabama USA contestants hope to bring back the crown to their community
The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen USA pageant will return to Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This year three local contestants, the reigning Miss Auburn Natalie Lamm, Miss Lee County Kaylan Colvin and Miss Auburn-Opelika Sophie Burzynski, are hoping to bring back the Miss Alabama crown to their community.
Opelika-Auburn News
23-year-old Auburn native, Lee-Scott alum Davis Thompson finishes second at PGA Tour's American Express
An Auburn native made waves in the golf world this weekend, as Davis Thompson — a PGA Tour rookie and Lee-Scott Academy alumnus — finished second at The American Express in La Quinta, California. Thompson, who was at one point atop The American Express leaderboard, ended the weekend...
Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree
An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
Non-profit hosts grocery giveaway in Decatur
One non-profit whose mission is bringing fresh groceries to those in need served the Decatur community Saturday morning.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
radio7media.com
I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years
THE ROCKET THAT HAS GREETED VISITORS AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER NEAR ARDMORE FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS WILL BE REMOVED. THE SATURN 1B ROCKET HAS BEEN A FAMILIAR SITE TO THOSE TRAVELING INTERSATE 65 SINCE THE LATE 1970S BUT IS SHOWING ITS AGE. OFFICIALS WITH NASA, MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AND THE U.S. SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER HAVE DETERMINED THE ROCKET WILL NEED TO BE DISASSEMBLED AND REMOVED. THE ROCKET WAS MADE IN HUNTSVILLE AND SERVED AS PART OF THE APOLLO LUNAR PROGRAM. IT CARRIED SKYLAB ASTRONAUTS INTO ORBIT AND LAST FLEW IN 1975. IT HAS BEEN ON LOAN FROM NASA SINCE 1979. OFFICIALS PLAN TO LOOK FOR SOMETHING TO REPLACE THE ROCKET THAT REPRESENTS HUNTSVILLE’S SPACE HERITAGE. THE ARDMORE WELCOME CENTER WHERE THE ROCKET STANDS IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR UPGRADES.
Alabama mother of three among dozens facing active arrest warrants over trash bills
It wasn't until days later, after the mother had spent a weekend incarcerated in the Chambers County Jail, that she learned she'd been arrested on a warrant issued over her failure to pay a $94 trash bill at her home in Valley, Alabama.
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
WHNT-TV
Candle Bar to Open Soon
A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1