ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Auburn great Jason Campbell assumes mantle as radio analyst, replaces Stan White after 22 seasons

A new, albeit familiar voice will be taking over as Auburn football’s radio analyst beginning this season. Auburn great Jason Campbell was named the program’s new radio analyst on Monday, replacing fellow former Tigers quarterback Stan White, who served in that role for 22 seasons from 2001-22 before announcing his retirement from the radio booth back in November. Campbell will join play-by-play broadcaster and Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham in the booth on gamedays.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How Auburn is retooling its defense through the transfer portal

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts knew replacing All-SEC EDGE Derick Hall, team captain linebacker Owen Pappoe, EDGE Eku Leota, defensive line Colby Wooden, and several others would be a tough challenge for the program. Freeze and Roberts also were aware that solely signing high school...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
ALABAMA STATE
KTLO

Ortiz leads North Alabama past UCA

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Daniel Ortiz scored 29 points to guide North Alabama to an 82-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Ortiz shot 11 for 20 from the floor, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc, for the Lions (11-10, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. KJ Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.
FLORENCE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Three local Miss Alabama USA contestants hope to bring back the crown to their community

The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen USA pageant will return to Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This year three local contestants, the reigning Miss Auburn Natalie Lamm, Miss Lee County Kaylan Colvin and Miss Auburn-Opelika Sophie Burzynski, are hoping to bring back the Miss Alabama crown to their community.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
RED BAY, AL
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
radio7media.com

I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years

THE ROCKET THAT HAS GREETED VISITORS AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER NEAR ARDMORE FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS WILL BE REMOVED. THE SATURN 1B ROCKET HAS BEEN A FAMILIAR SITE TO THOSE TRAVELING INTERSATE 65 SINCE THE LATE 1970S BUT IS SHOWING ITS AGE. OFFICIALS WITH NASA, MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AND THE U.S. SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER HAVE DETERMINED THE ROCKET WILL NEED TO BE DISASSEMBLED AND REMOVED. THE ROCKET WAS MADE IN HUNTSVILLE AND SERVED AS PART OF THE APOLLO LUNAR PROGRAM. IT CARRIED SKYLAB ASTRONAUTS INTO ORBIT AND LAST FLEW IN 1975. IT HAS BEEN ON LOAN FROM NASA SINCE 1979. OFFICIALS PLAN TO LOOK FOR SOMETHING TO REPLACE THE ROCKET THAT REPRESENTS HUNTSVILLE’S SPACE HERITAGE. THE ARDMORE WELCOME CENTER WHERE THE ROCKET STANDS IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR UPGRADES.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Candle Bar to Open Soon

A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy