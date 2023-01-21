Read full article on original website
Truth Over Lies
3d ago
Nothing should hold you back. What others see as your weakness is your strength. I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.Philippians 4:13 KJVAAE
Reply
7
C. Vanessa
3d ago
Very cool story. If you can watch that video and not smile and not have an out pouring of love for Josiah then something wrong with you! God bless Josiah, he's an old soul in a young person and a he's a teacher here on Earth! Josiah means Fire of the Lord.
Reply(1)
5
Arlenya Smith
4d ago
love it, congratulations 🎊 continue your dreams young man.
Reply(1)
28
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Comments / 66