Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory, revised snow totals for Wednesday storm that will impact commutes
Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a “burst of snow” from a Wednesday winter storm will impact the morning commute, with ice and rain in store for the evening rush. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, urging drivers to...
Lehigh Valley weather: 3-4 inches of snow forecast for tricky Wednesday winter storm
UPDATE: Winter weather advisory, revised snow totals for Wednesday storm that will impact commutes. The Lehigh Valley on Wednesday could see the most snow of the 2022-23 winter so far. Admittedly, that’s not a high bar to clear. The season has officially totaled just 1.4 inches to date — with...
Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution, particularly during the morning commute when snow may be heaviest.
Drone video captures rare reverse waterfall in Utah
A rare reverse waterfall was captured on video in Ivins, Utah, last week as strong winds ripped across the state. The drone footage shows powerful gusts blowing the waterfall's stream back up a steep cliff.
Rocket Lab launches first flight from Virginia's Eastern Shore
A Rocket Lab Electron booster blasted off from Virginia's Eastern Shore Tuesday, propelling three radio-mapping satellites into orbit in the company's first launch from U.S. soil. It was the first commercial rocket to utilize NASA-developed autonomous self-destruct software designed to reduce costs while ensuring public safety."This flight just doesn't symbolize another launch pad for Rocket Lab," company founder Peter Beck said. "It's standing up of a new capability for the nation. It's a new AFTS (automated flight termination) system being brought online for the industry. And it's a new rocket to Virginia and to the Wallops Flight Facility."Running a month...
Second missing California hiker found; search for actor Julian Sands continues
Rescue personnel in Southern California have located a missing 75-year-old hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands remained missing.Jin Chung of Los Angeles was located Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday evening. He was taken to a hospital with "weather-related injuries and a leg injury," the sheriff's department said, but he was still able to walk out of the forest "with some assistance."Chung had been reported missing Sunday, according to the sheriff's department. He had carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them back at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
After roof collapse 2 years ago, Northampton bowling alley ready to roll again with several upgrades
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm forced it to temporarily close, a popular bowling alley is ready to roll again in Northampton County. Hampton Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley at 326 Main St. in Northampton, is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday with several upgrades - including new lanes, pinsetters, arcade games and big-screen TVs.
AOL Corp
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?
SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
California rattled by multiple mass shootings
California residents have been shaken by a series of shootings, including one in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, in which 11 people were killed during Lunar New Year celebrations. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.
Long COVID is keeping people out of work for months, study finds
Although COVID-19 infections have declined from a year ago, the elusive condition known as long COVID is having a pronounced effect on U.S. workers. New research shows that many employees report being too sick to return to work or require ongoing medical treatment. Nearly a third of workers' compensation claimants...
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released
Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Justice Department accuses Google of monopolizing ad tech
The Department of Justice and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, claiming the internet giant has an illegal monopoly over online advertising. It's the fifth federal antitrust suit against the Alphabet-owned company since 2020, when the DOJ sued it over what the government claims is a monopoly in search. By buying up competitors and steering potential customers to its own products, Google "has corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry," the government said in its complaint. "Google uses its dominion over digital advertising technology to funnel more transactions to its own ad tech products where it extracts inflated fees to...
9-year-old girl finds prehistoric shark tooth in Maryland
A 9-year-old girl in Maryland recently made the discovery of a lifetime: a tooth as big as her hand from a megalodon, a now-extinct shark species. Jan Crawford shares more.
Documents marked classified found at Pence's Indiana home, lawyer says
Washington — A "small number" of documents with classified markings were discovered last week at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home and turned over to the FBI, his lawyer told the National Archives and Records Administration. In a letter dated Jan. 18, attorney Greg Jacob told an official...
New York Stock Exchange experiences technical issue, temporarily halts trading for 80 companies
The New York Stock Exchange experienced a technical issue early on Tuesday, temporarily halting trading for more than 80 companies. Dan DeFrancesco, finance editor for Insider, joined CBS News to recap the day for the markets, and what the latest Justice Department antitrust lawsuit against Google could mean for the tech industry.
NRA sues to get Illinois semiautomatic weapons ban tossed
Springfield, Ill. — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws "ubiquitous" firearms in "radical" defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims.The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the newly minted prohibition on dozens of rapid-fire pistols and long guns, as well as large-capacity magazines or attachments. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Jan. 10 in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured. He has...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends state's new sweeping gun ban
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker believes a sweeping ban on certain high-powered firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines he recently signed into law will withstand legal challenges and "venue shopping" by gun rights advocates trying to roll back some of the most aggressive firearm laws in the country. The law curbs the...
