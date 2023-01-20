ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Comments / 8

Bippe Good time
2d ago

I'm so sorry this happen to a wonderful young man my son actually went to elementary school with Cody and this really broke me and my son heart 😭😭😭 Cody needed help NOT to be killed don't know the full story but I do know there is a such thing called warning shot if that's what it took I'm soooo sorry family members especially to MOM...MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL CHECK ON YOUR LOVE ONES 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
5
Kellie Ann
2d ago

When it comes to any police agency across this country, all they want to do is Shoot an ask questions later. This is no negotiations in the middle anymore. Just because they wear a badge doesn’t mean or give them the rights to become outright killers themselves and walk away, most times not even with a slap on the wrist. They are not justified in what they did to that man. One warning of put the gun down was not an kind of negotiations on their part. And yes, they will probably walk away from this as a justified shooting on their part… Way to go Gadsden police, you have yet again given us all another reason to mistrust y’all even more.

Reply
5
Guest
1d ago

People should think about consequences before they do things. I do not agree with the outcome but they make split second decisions. Sometimes it is a matter of life and death.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

26-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Jasmine Shardia Moore. She was 26. The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Second Avenue North and Ninth Street North. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Oxford Police searching for woman last seen near Holiday Inn

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be in the Calhoun County area. She is described […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail

Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Jacksonville Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Anniston father charged in death of his 6-year-old child

ANNISTON, Ala. — A 29-year-old father has been charged with capital murder in relation to the death of his 6-year-old child. The Anniston Police Department reported Joshua Clark is currently in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond. Lt. Tim Suits of the APD says officers were called to...
ANNISTON, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy