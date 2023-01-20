I'm so sorry this happen to a wonderful young man my son actually went to elementary school with Cody and this really broke me and my son heart 😭😭😭 Cody needed help NOT to be killed don't know the full story but I do know there is a such thing called warning shot if that's what it took I'm soooo sorry family members especially to MOM...MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL CHECK ON YOUR LOVE ONES 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
When it comes to any police agency across this country, all they want to do is Shoot an ask questions later. This is no negotiations in the middle anymore. Just because they wear a badge doesn’t mean or give them the rights to become outright killers themselves and walk away, most times not even with a slap on the wrist. They are not justified in what they did to that man. One warning of put the gun down was not an kind of negotiations on their part. And yes, they will probably walk away from this as a justified shooting on their part… Way to go Gadsden police, you have yet again given us all another reason to mistrust y’all even more.
People should think about consequences before they do things. I do not agree with the outcome but they make split second decisions. Sometimes it is a matter of life and death.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
