OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be in the Calhoun County area. She is described […]

OXFORD, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO