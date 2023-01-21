ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

A-List Trainer Kirsty Godso’s Favorite Fitness Things, From Infrared Mats to Lip Masks

By Natalie Alcala
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1ZgN_0kM3tLaX00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Behind every health-conscious style star is an equally cool fitness guru that they look up to. In the case of Kaia Gerber, Maddie Ziegler and Olivia Rodrigo, that person is Kirsty Godso — wellness entrepreneur, star sculptor and Nike Global Trainer .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

While the 34-year-old trainer’s Instagram feed is as aspirational as it gets — showcasing her top-tier taste in fashion, friends and fun — she’s not above offering free game to her nearly 300,000 followers. The New Zealand-bred fitness expert often shares mini workout routines, easy-to-follow recipes, beauty product recommendations and more, inspiring all of us to take self-care as seriously as she does.

To get us all into Godso Mode this year, we asked our new friend to share eight of her favorite fitness things right now, and her answers did not disappoint. From the evening tea that she and all her notable clients swear by, to her favorite protein powder (full disclosure: she created her own) to the recovery boots she wears while watching Netflix, read on for some of the best fitness expert-approved products to add to your radar.

1. Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe

“This is hands down the best training shoe . Whether you’re into strength training, HIIT or functional training, this shoe does it all! It’s light and super agile, supporting you in any direction you want to go. It’s also a good-looking training shoe, which gets major points and is comfortable.”

Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe $120

Buy now

2. Made Of Whey Protein Isolate

Godso is also the founder of Made Of , a premium whey protein isolate powder that she calls her “favorite workout partner. I love one scoop post-workout mixed with water, but this protein powder also makes the perfect smoothie without having to use a lot of ingredients. It’s super clean, blends well and doesn’t upset your stomach!”

Made Of Whey Protein Isolate $65

Buy now

3. LDMA Low Show V Bralette

This bra [from LDMA] is so good and flattering! I’m also obsessed with their underwear. The material and cuts are so good.”

LDMA Low Show V Bralette $45

Buy now

4. Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat

This mat is insanely relaxing to have at home, and is great for recovery. The infrared heat is very calming and then there are four PEMF settings to choose from which help with targeted pain relief, connectedness and relaxation. I love to put an infrared light over my face at the same time to be extra high maintenance.”

Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat $599

Buy now

5. Hyperice Normatec 3 Recovery System

“If you really want to Netflix and Chill, why not do it whilst recovering your legs?! I use these Hyperice Normatec 3 recovery boots at least five times a week. They’re great for accelerating your recovery and helping flush your legs out after a hard workout or a long day standing. Pro tip: Level three is best!”

Buy: Hyperice Normatec 3 – Recovery System with Patented Dynamic Compression Massage Technology (Normatec 3 Legs) $799.00

6. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

“These [Beats Fit Pro True Wireless earbuds ] are my favorite noise-canceling earbuds. They stay in so much better for me than any other wireless earphones and the sound quality is amazing. They also come in lots of fun color options. I’ve put them to the test in crazy workouts and runs and they’ve never fallen out.”

Buy: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199.95

7. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

K-beauty brand Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with vitamin C “is a staple for me all day, every day. It saved my lips from extreme weather conditions when I lived in New York and I use it day and night wherever I am. The vanilla flavor is my favorite.”

Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C $24

Buy now

8. Dr. Stolberg’s Rest + Digest Chinese Herbal Tea

“Obsessed with this at night time after dinner. This is an absolute essential. Dr. Stolberg is my acupuncturist and I trust her immensely. I give this tea to my clients also and we’re all in love with it.”

Dr. Stolberg's Rest + Digest Chinese Herbal Tea $45

Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Buzziest BeautyTok Trends to Try in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Lips: Line and Oil Embrace ’90s beauty, including the reincarnation of lip liner, preferably in a brown hue; bring it to 2023 with a lip oil topper. brio Lip Liner in Caramel, $18, at Anastasia Beverly Hills and Nordstrom; Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil; $24, at Haus Labs and Sephora.More from The Hollywood ReporterThese High-Tech Health and Beauty Gadgets Are Upgrading Hollywood's Wellness RoutinesA-List Trainer Kirsty Godso's Favorite Fitness Things, From Infrared Mats to Lip MasksThe...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Full List of Nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. The film scored 11 noms, including best picture, where it will compete along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.More from The Hollywood ReporterMental Health Visibility Only Goes So Far at the OscarsGuillermo del Toro to Be Honored by Art Directors GuildMusic Supervisors Guild Awards: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Elvis' Lead Nominations Following Everything Everywhere with the most noms are All Quiet on the Western Front and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Remembers Lisa Marie Presley Following ‘Elvis’ Oscar Nom: “I Just Wish She Was Here to Celebrate”

Austin Butler has opened up about the late Lisa Marie Presley following his Oscar nomination for best actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “[This role] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me,” Butler told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday morning, following the 2023 Oscar nominations. “There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time. And really the thing for me was just honoring the life of this man and his family. And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Remembered During Graceland Memorial Service

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, was remembered during a funeral service Sunday as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and pop icon.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuest Column: Lisa Marie Presley's Death Highlights Estate Challenges of Multigenerational FameLisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her SonAustin Butler, 'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, More Remember Lisa Marie Presley More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Lauren London Says She Was Initially “Apprehensive” About Joining ‘You People’ Cast

Lauren London said that while she was initially “apprehensive” about signing on to star in Netflix’s You People, she ended up feeling “very protected and taken care of on [the] set.” The ATL actress stars opposite Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ comedy that follows an interracial couple and their families as they navigate modern love and family dynamics centered around race, societal expectations and generational differences.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Shotgun Wedding,' 'You People' and More'You People' Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Face Off as Potential In-Laws and Strike Comedy GoldJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenya Barris on Teaming with...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Becomes Third Woman Ever Nominated for Cinematography Oscar

Mandy Walker has become the third woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, making her way into the final five on the strength of her work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “I’m so excited and honored and proud,” she told The Hollywood Reporter after watching Tuesday’s 2023 Oscars nominations live, “without any sleep.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFemale Directors Shut Out Again at 2023 Academy AwardsOscars: Ireland Earns First International Feature Nomination for 'The Quiet Girl'Oscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for 'Black Panther' Song “I’m really proud of the movie and I know that audiences loved the film, and it did well...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty Sturm, Actress in ‘The World’s Greatest Sinner,’ Dies at 89

Betty Sturm, who played a follower of Timothy Carey’s cult leader in the infamous Frank Zappa-scored The World’s Greatest Sinner, died Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Clinton, New Jersey, her son, William Winckler, announced. She was 89. Carey wrote, directed, produced and starred as an insurance salesman who transforms himself into the dictatorial God Hilliard in The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962). The film has rarely been seen in theaters and is perhaps best known for its Zappa connection. Martin Scorsese is said to be a fan.More from The Hollywood ReporterYoshio Yoda, Actor on 'McHale's Navy,' Dies at 88Deborah...
CLINTON, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Nominee

It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first lead role in a Hollywood film. And it’s taken 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category. On Tuesday morning, the Malaysian-born performer, who became a movie star in Hong Kong before successfully crossing over to the global stage, received her expected Academy Award nomination for her multifaceted role in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is the first career Oscar nod for the beloved icon, 60, known stateside for her supporting (yet...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Astonishes as a Bodybuilder Whose Championship Aspirations Become a Tragic Obsession

Jonathan Majors’ incredible transformation to play bodybuilder Killian Maddox in Magazine Dreams is breathtaking, first seen in godlike glory in a daydream, striking the requisite professional competition poses, caressed by shafts of golden light. But as the soaring strains of Jason Mills’ score wind down into a deflating drone, signaling trouble ahead, the image shifts to Killian under the naked lightbulbs of his humble garage. That’s the first hint that this physically imposing Adonis is in fact a lonely, painfully shy and desperately insecure man, whose feelings of inadequacy, buried self-loathing and resentment often manifest in eruptions of violent rage. It’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Flora and Son’ Review: Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Make Music Together in John Carney’s Latest Irish Charmer

Few filmmakers romanticize music — its magical ability to move and transform us — more than John Carney. His breakthrough hit, Once (2007), which follows an Irish busker with a guitar and a Czech pianist in Dublin, won over audiences, got an Academy Award for Best Song and inspired a Broadway musical. Flora and Son isn’t a remake, but Carney certainly borrows his earlier film’s tropes, from the hardscrabble lives of his characters to the story that includes their attempt to write a song together, and a plot in which romance and making music are inseparable. But why not borrow...
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon Loses 80,000 TV Subs in Fourth Quarter, Adds Broadband Users

Verizon lost 80,000 net pay TV subscribers for its Fios consumer video service in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 69,000 in the year-ago period, the telecom giant said on Tuesday. It ended 2022 with 3.234 million Fios video subscribers in its consumer division, down from 3.573 million as of the end of 2021. The company has in the past often cited “the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings” as a key driver of video subscriber declines.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Stock Rises as Bullish Analysts Boost Price Targets, but Will It Soon Take a Breather?Google...
The Hollywood Reporter

Google’s Digital Advertising Dominance Under Fire As Justice Dept. Brings Antitrust Suit

The Department of Justice and several states have brought another federal antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominance to stifle competition in the digital advertising market.  The government alleges in a suit filed on Tuesday that Google has engaged in a “systematic campaign” to “neutralize and eliminate” competitors through a series of acquisitions to leverage its power to force advertisers to use its products “while disrupting their ability to use competing products effectively.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGoogle Parent Alphabet to Lay Off 12,000 EmployeesYouTube Sees Ad Revenue Drop Slightly to $7.07B During Third QuarterSpotify, Apple and Other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog Sells to Hipgnosis

Hipgnosis Song Management has bought up a song catalogue from superstar music artist and songwriter Justin Bieber. Terms of the catalog deal with Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun were not disclosed, but the transaction gives the song investment company all publishing copyrights and master recordings for Bieber’s entire back catalog and career to date, or around 290 titles previously released.More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrity Promoters Sued Over Bored Ape NFT EndorsementsMigos Rapper Takeoff Remembered at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Justin Bieber, DrakeJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Again: "I Need to Make My Health a Priority" Artists like Bieber, Bob Dylan, David Bowie’s estate and Stevie Nicks have...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is — Wait for It — the Academy

On Tuesday morning, seven years after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last announced its Oscar nominations in front of press and publicists (that announcement turned out to be the second consecutive one without any Black acting nominees, aka #OscarsSoWhite), the in-person gathering returned to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. And this time, Academy insiders, less than a year removed from “The Slap” Oscars telecast and its near record-low ratings, must have been very happy that they had an audience for an announcement that yielded some promising news for the organization and its 95th Oscars ceremony. The nominations have set...
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyoncé Previews Park Trail, Newest Adidas x Ivy Park Collaboration, in Dubai

Beyoncé is crazy in love with Dubai. She performed a private concert in the city on Saturday and previewed her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection on Sunday. Dubbed Park Trail, the new line of performance-wear clothing was highlighted by the colors orange, army green, deep purple and cream. Park Trail was inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets and the possibilities of the future.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside Beyoncé's Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue IvyDestination Dubai: Kendall Jenner, Nia Long, Nobu Matsuhisa Attend New Luxury Hotel...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s ‘AIR’ Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release

Ben Affleck’s upcoming sports drama AIR — starring the filmmaker-actor opposite Matt Damon — will open in theaters across the globe April 5 in advance of its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. The sports marketing drama about Nike’s game-changing early days is backed by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. It’s also the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cassandro' Review: Gael García Bernal in a Tender and Uplifting Real-Life Luchador PortraitJennifer Lopez Explains Why She and Ben Affleck Eloped in Vegas Ahead of Planned Georgia WeddingHow Amazon's 'The Bad Guy' Breaks With Italian Mafia...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
The Hollywood Reporter

Farce on Top of Tragedy: ‘Rust’ Producers Escape Accountability (Column)

It’s one of the darkest tales in Hollywood memory. A group of producers — a few whose track records included opaque financing, withholding payments and dangerous on-set working conditions — mount a Western movie on which their star and fellow producer accidentally shoots to death the cinematographer midway through filming. We’ve learned he will soon be charged with involuntary manslaughter, alongside the inexperienced and overwhelmed young armorer they hired to mind the guns (both have indicated they will contest the charges). Meanwhile, the assistant director, who’d been subject to prior safety and other workplace complaints, including on one of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Thousand and One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Powerfully Embodies a Woman’s Fight to Keep Home and Family Together

The struggles of a young woman of color to rebuild her life after a prison stint are conveyed with deep feeling in A Thousand and One, the affecting first feature from A.V. Rockwell, who sharpened her skills on acclaimed short films and commercials. Led by a performance from Teyana Taylor of youthful swagger that evolves through a series of challenges into hard-won self-possession, the Focus Features release is a tender, often painful portrait of the fractious but loving bond between a mother and son, both spat out of the foster care system. It’s also a rich evocation of New York...
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox-News Corp. Merger Dead as Rupert Murdoch Says Deal “Not Optimal” for Shareholders

The proposed merger of Fox Corp. and News Corp. is dead, after Rupert Murdoch sent a letter to the boards of the companies withdrawing his proposal to reunite his media empire. “In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time,” according to a statement from News Corp.’s board. “As a result of this action, the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of News Corp has been dissolved.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWall Street's Streaming Warnings to Hollywood Get More...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy