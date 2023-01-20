Weaver’s Girls State

Birmingham, AL – Weaver places 3 wrestlers into championship matches at the State Girls Wrestling Championships

Three Weaver wrestlers are into the finals and the Lady Bearcats are third after the first day of the 2023 AHSAA Girls Wrestling Tournament. Ali Anderson (114), Mariah Johannson (120) and Lena Johannson (138) are the three Weaver wrestlers vying for a title at the Bill Harris Arena today.

Lena Johannson is one of nine undefeated wrestlers looking to claim a crown. Sparkman (179) holds a nine-point lead over Daphne in the team race. Weaver is third (122.5) with Central-Phenix City and Thompson right on the Lady Bearcats’ tail (122).

For the girls in the championship matches, 114 Ali Anderson (21-5) takes on Katherine Grigsby (33-1) of Hewitt-Trussville; at 120 Mariah Johnannson (27-3) and Lena Johannson (25-0).

100: Erin Clarkson, Auburn (19-3), Jr. vs. Alanah Girard, Daphne (37-2), 8th.

107: Madilyn Rodgers, Arab (15-1), Sr. vs. Juliana Eldridge, Wetumpka (20-0), 8th.

114: Katherine Grigsby, Hewitt-Trussville (33-1), So. vs. Ali Anderson, Weaver (21-5), 8th.

120: Evelyn Holmes-Smith, Enterprise (35-0), So. vs. Mariah Johannson, Weaver (27-3), 7 th .

126: Carly Thomas, Bob Jones (27-1) Jr. vs. Jessalynn Allen, Grissom (19-1), Fr.

132: Kalyse Hill, Daphne (34-0), So. vs. Raya Carpenter, Tuscaloosa County (5-3), Sr.

138: Lena Johannson, Weaver (25-0), So. vs. Aenaya Vines, Thompson (33-3), So.

145: Akerah Artis, Sparkman (30-0), Sr. vs. Charlotte Parker, Montgomery Catholic (16-2), Sr.

152: Reagan Grant, Sparkman (24-2), Jr. vs. Autumn Boutwell, Arab (17-5), Jr.

165: Kaylee Holder, Daphne (23-2), Jr. vs. Mackenzie Schultz, Enterprise (32-0), Fr.

185: Aniyah Griffin, Pinson Valley (34-0), Jr. vs. Joy Hawkins, Sparkman (24-0), Jr.

185: Tamara Reed, Baldwin County (16-0), Sr. vs. Mallory Ladd, Enterprise (16-1), So.