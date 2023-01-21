Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.

