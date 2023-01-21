Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanette Brooks-Milano: 1952-2023
Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: State Parks Adding Cowlitz Heritage in Revamp of Visitor Center
Nearly four decades ago, as a reporter covering Cowlitz County government for The Daily News in Longview, I spent much time reporting on Commissioner Van Youngquist’s trips to Washington, D.C., to lobby for federal money to recover from the devastating 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Youngquist, who served...
Chronicle
T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers
Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
Chronicle
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School
Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
Chronicle
Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program
Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
KXRO.com
Jobs for Hardee’s restaurant in Aberdeen posted; for the wrong Aberdeen
No, there isn’t a Hardee’s restaurant coming to Aberdeen at this time. Over the past week, multiple job postings have been listed online for a Hardee’s of Aberdeen. These positions were for Manager, Shift Leader, and Crew. This may have gotten some local residents excited about the...
Chronicle
Lewis County Has Highest Enrollment Percentage in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Statewide
Following its expansion as a statewide program last June, the Imagination Library of Washington recognized Lewis County as having the highest enrollment rate percentage of eligible children in the program started by country music star Dolly Parton. Parton, inspired by her father’s illiteracy, conceived the program in her home state...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Mint City Roasters Ribbon-Cutting ; Lewis County Fire District 5 Blood Pressure Check; Newaukum Golf Course Weekly Bingo
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Jan. 23 through 27 at the Napavine Main Fire Station, 115 E. Washington St., Napavine; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to come to the Napavine Fire Station and get their blood pressure taken...
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
southsoundmag.com
Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia
Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
Chronicle
Warren Forrest, Suspected Southwest Washington Serial Killer, Set to Go on Trial
The cold-case murder trial for suspected serial killer Warren Forrest will begin Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court. The trial is expected to last approximately three weeks, with jury selection likely taking a full day Monday. Forrest, 73, is charged with first-degree murder in the 1974 slaying of 17-year-old...
Chronicle
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder
Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
Chronicle
Achieving Success: The Math Problem: Chehalis — And America’s — Biggest Academic Hurdle
Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. The full series can be found at https://chronline.com/schools/. Since the Student Achievement Initiative (SAI) was launched in 2013, the...
Candlelight vigil held for toddler who disappeared from Tacoma bowling alley 24 years ago
The family of a missing toddler who disappeared 24 years ago from a Tacoma bowling alley held a candlelight vigil Monday night at the Tacoma Police Headquarters in the hopes that new information will surface. Teekah Lewis was 2 years old when she vanished from New Frontier Lanes bowling alley...
Tacoma man who died in Yakima Valley crash wasn’t shot after all, autopsy shows
The driver who ran from the crash is facing vehicular homicide charges.
