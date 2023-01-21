ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jeanette Brooks-Milano: 1952-2023

Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.
TOLEDO, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers

Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School

Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program

Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
ADNA, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Mint City Roasters Ribbon-Cutting ; Lewis County Fire District 5 Blood Pressure Check; Newaukum Golf Course Weekly Bingo

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Jan. 23 through 27 at the Napavine Main Fire Station, 115 E. Washington St., Napavine; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to come to the Napavine Fire Station and get their blood pressure taken...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder

Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy