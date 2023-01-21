Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cnycentral.com
GoFundMe campaign and scholarship set up in honor of Ava Wood
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — An official GoFundMe has been set up and approved by the family of 14-year-old Ava Wood who was murdered by her father in an apparent murder-suicide Friday. The funds will go towards funeral costs to honor and celebrate Ava's life, as well as supporting Ava's mother...
cnycentral.com
Well-known forensic artist raises profile of Syracuse crime victim Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia police officer, has people send him news articles from all over the country. The crimes are different, but there is something about the victim that is almost always the same: they are rarely known or celebrated beyond the community in which they died.
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: It Takes A Village Diaper Bank
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. The It Takes A Village Diaper Bank is supplying diapers for families in need.
cnycentral.com
Sunday service held in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Friends, family, and members of our community gathered for a service in memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Sunday, January 22nd. It took place at the Anthony of Padua Church on Midland Avenue. Torres-Ortiz was a student and class president at STEM Syracuse Blodgett Middle School.
cnycentral.com
More than medicine: Syracuse doctors office opens food pantry to help fight hunger in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Often times when you go to the doctor, you come home with medication. But one Syracuse doctor's office is giving out something else. They are sending patients home with bags of food, hoping to be part of he solution to help fight hunger in Central New York.
cnycentral.com
Do children feel safe after recent tragedies? What can parents do to help
Skaneateles ,NY — In light of the recent murders of two young children in central New York children and teenagers in schools across central New York may be wondering if they are safe too. Even if some people feel safe many other students might not know how to talk to their parents about their safety.
cnycentral.com
From crowd surfing to guilty plea: Recapping recent path of Baldwinsville superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — It all started with the video that surfaced after the Baldwinsville homecoming football game on Friday night in Oct. Baldwinsville police arrested superintendent Jason Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw...
cnycentral.com
'The demand is increasing:' Food Bank of CNY works to meet community need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — You have probably noticed your grocery bill skyrocketing in recent months, but for families who are already struggling to get by, many are now just a meal away from hunger. Thanks to the Food Bank of Central New York, people are getting help putting food on...
cnycentral.com
Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
cnycentral.com
Famed actress Vivica A. Fox on Brexialee's killing: 'Make your officials uncomfortable'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hollywood actress and producer Vivica A. Fox was about to be whisked away by media handlers Monday evening at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah when two Syracuse natives who were on the red carpet saw a moment to share something they thought the star would be interested in.
cnycentral.com
Over 100 volunteers join count of homeless individuals in local counties Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Housing & Homeless Coalition of Central New York (HHC) will conduct their annual Point in Time Count. The Point in Time (PIT) Count is a national effort to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count is conducted yearly on a single night in January in accordance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
cnycentral.com
Brooklyn Pickle is making its way to Utica, new location opening March
UTICA, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle, the beloved Syracuse sandwich shop, will be opening its first Utica location in March. The new location will be in downtown Utica at 600 State St. The store will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will boast over 150 parking spaces for patrons.
cnycentral.com
Why the Baldwinsville dad in apparent murder-suicide had no prior arrests
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday Morning, a mother contacted Baldwinsville Police to check in on her estranged husband and their daughter at his home on 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville; they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood dead, with investigators determining on the scene it was likely a murder-suicide carried out by Christopher.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
cnycentral.com
Ava Wood's father bought shotgun 16 days before apparent murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Christopher Wood purchased the 20-gauge shotgun used in the murder of his 14-year-old daughter Ava Wood on Jan. 4, 2023; 16 days before Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies found Ava and Christopher dead in their Baldwinsville home, with Christopher dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Toby Shelley.
cnycentral.com
SUNY Oswego announces actor, activist Kendrick Sampson to keynote MLK Jr. Celebration
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson will keynote SUNY Oswego’s 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The performance will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre on the SUNY Oswego campus. Most recently, Sampson starred opposite Zoey...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse woman in stable condition, shot in the leg on Grape Terrace
SYRACUSE, NY — A Syracuse woman was taken to the hospital, Saturday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. According to police, it happened on the 100 block of Grape Terrace just before 1 p.m. When police were responding to the call they were told the 21-year-old...
cnycentral.com
OCC now offering joint Cannabis Education Program with the Cleveland School of Cannabis
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College announced Monday that it is offering a Cannabis Education Program in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis. The program offers a comprehensive introduction to the cannabis industry while focusing on cultivation, dispensary training and extraction. Students can earn a workforce certificate in one or more of the following:
cnycentral.com
Centro to introduce rapid bus lines to Syracuse in reimagining of public transit system
For around 5 years, a plan has been in place to overhaul public transportation in Syracuse. The problem has been finding the money to make it a reality - those funds are finally here, according to Centro Transportation Services. In 2018, the Syraucse Metropolitan Transportation Council completed a study designated...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council urges passage of Clean Slate Act, help people with criminal record
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Common Council passed a resolution Monday urging New York State’s legislature to pass the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act would create an automatic process to seal old conviction records, allowing more than 2 million New Yorkers access to jobs, housing and education.
