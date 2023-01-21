ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

GoFundMe campaign and scholarship set up in honor of Ava Wood

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — An official GoFundMe has been set up and approved by the family of 14-year-old Ava Wood who was murdered by her father in an apparent murder-suicide Friday. The funds will go towards funeral costs to honor and celebrate Ava's life, as well as supporting Ava's mother...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: It Takes A Village Diaper Bank

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. The It Takes A Village Diaper Bank is supplying diapers for families in need.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sunday service held in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Friends, family, and members of our community gathered for a service in memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Sunday, January 22nd. It took place at the Anthony of Padua Church on Midland Avenue. Torres-Ortiz was a student and class president at STEM Syracuse Blodgett Middle School.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Over 100 volunteers join count of homeless individuals in local counties Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Housing & Homeless Coalition of Central New York (HHC) will conduct their annual Point in Time Count. The Point in Time (PIT) Count is a national effort to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count is conducted yearly on a single night in January in accordance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Why the Baldwinsville dad in apparent murder-suicide had no prior arrests

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday Morning, a mother contacted Baldwinsville Police to check in on her estranged husband and their daughter at his home on 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville; they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood dead, with investigators determining on the scene it was likely a murder-suicide carried out by Christopher.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

OCC now offering joint Cannabis Education Program with the Cleveland School of Cannabis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College announced Monday that it is offering a Cannabis Education Program in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis. The program offers a comprehensive introduction to the cannabis industry while focusing on cultivation, dispensary training and extraction. Students can earn a workforce certificate in one or more of the following:
SYRACUSE, NY

