WSYX ABC6
Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
WSYX ABC6
Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Attorney issues statement following passage of gun safety measures
A decision by the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court denied a motion by the state of Ohio for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging gun safety measures passed by the city of Columbus, allowing those measures to go into full effect on January 21, 2023. The state filed the...
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
WSYX ABC6
Teens shot air guns at Lancaster City Schools' buses with students onboard, windows hit
LANCASTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents are calling on Lancaster City School District leaders to communicate better after they said their son experienced a scary situation on his bus ride home. "I was a little scared that he wasn’t safe on the bus," Davida Chute said. Lancaster police said...
WSYX ABC6
Friends remember well-known restaurant owner shot to death inside northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A well-known businessman shot and killed inside a northeast Columbus bar is being remembered by friends and family. "I can't imagine anyone wanting to hurt Rudy," said Kara Snyder, as she talked about her long-time friend Rudy Tirado Gonzalez, 51, who was shot to death Monday night inside a Cleveland Avenue bar.
WSYX ABC6
More security upgrades coming to Wedgewood Village Apartments amid recent violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More safety equipment is being installed around a West Columbus apartment complex that police say has become a magnet for violent crime. "The people of Wedgewood deserve to be safe," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, as he talked about the pattern of violence that has been plaguing the Wedgewood Village Apartments the last few years.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. ALERT DAY - WEDNESDAY: Early snow changing to ice & rain, windy, high 43. TONIGHT: Snow showers,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio bracing for overnight snow storm, slippery morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY with snow in the morning, creating a challenging morning commute then changing to rain during the day. Accumulations of at least 2”-4” are likely. Snow north and west of Columbus will be much deeper. Flurries and snow showers will continue Thursday.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
WSYX ABC6
Video: OSHP trooper rescues cat on interstate in Toledo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saved a cat's life in Toledo!. Trooper Katie Thomas found a black cat on Interstate 475 in Lucas County earlier this month. She pulled off the interstate and approached the cat who was meowing. As seen on Thomas's body...
WSYX ABC6
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
WSYX ABC6
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
WSYX ABC6
Problems pile up at Galloway Village as owners haven't paid flooring company for work
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frustrations boil for business owner Gary McCreary who tells WSYX he was stiffed on payments from owners at Galloway Village Apartments after his team did flooring for the complex. The apartment complex in Prairie Township has been the subject of complaints by many neighbors. McCreary...
WSYX ABC6
Westerville non-profit host fundraiser to raise awareness on cervical cancer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — January is cervical cancer awareness month. The Crawford Crew founder Diane Crawford and Event Coordinator Allie Taylor discuss the importance of preventing cervical cancer and the "Raise A Racket" fundraiser with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. If you like to donate to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus dance group celebrates the Lunar New Year with performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy New Year! It's the first day of the Lunar New Year. Jingwei Lion Dance Association Chyna Dickenson and Eden McCloy discuss celebrating the year of the rabbit with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
WSYX ABC6
Meet Ashley: Longest resident at Union County Humane Society looking for forever family
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Ashley from the Union County Humane Society. She is looking for her fur-ever home. Ashley has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. She is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would love a family to take her on walks and spend time with her. She loves people and is great with children, but is the queen of the house preferring not to share her home with other dogs or cats.
WSYX ABC6
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Knox County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Liberty Township over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday around 1:58 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road. One vehicle went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on, then rolled into a ditch.
