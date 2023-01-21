ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

WSYX ABC6

Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

More security upgrades coming to Wedgewood Village Apartments amid recent violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More safety equipment is being installed around a West Columbus apartment complex that police say has become a magnet for violent crime. "The people of Wedgewood deserve to be safe," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, as he talked about the pattern of violence that has been plaguing the Wedgewood Village Apartments the last few years.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. ALERT DAY - WEDNESDAY: Early snow changing to ice & rain, windy, high 43. TONIGHT: Snow showers,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Video: OSHP trooper rescues cat on interstate in Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saved a cat's life in Toledo!. Trooper Katie Thomas found a black cat on Interstate 475 in Lucas County earlier this month. She pulled off the interstate and approached the cat who was meowing. As seen on Thomas's body...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Meet Ashley: Longest resident at Union County Humane Society looking for forever family

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Ashley from the Union County Humane Society. She is looking for her fur-ever home. Ashley has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. She is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would love a family to take her on walks and spend time with her. She loves people and is great with children, but is the queen of the house preferring not to share her home with other dogs or cats.
MARYSVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHP investigating fatal crash in Knox County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Liberty Township over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday around 1:58 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road. One vehicle went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on, then rolled into a ditch.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

