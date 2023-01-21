Wagner Group faces more sanctions; NFL playoff predictions; Judge fines Trump for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
KXLY
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is...
KXLY
What abortion in America looks like 50 years after Roe v. Wade
The Trust Women Wichita abortion clinic is busier than ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. Its patient load has more than doubled, staff more than tripled and it went from offering abortions part-time to five days a week, most weeks. Still, it’s nowhere near...
Comments / 0