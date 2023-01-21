Republicans show their disagreement with IRS funding

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in August 2022, allocated about $80 billion in funding to the IRS.

When the bill passed, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claimed the funding would allow the agency to hire 87,000 new agents to audit middle-class Americans.

But house republicans showed their disagreement with the decision, by passing a bill that would reverse the funding.

The bill to rescind the money passed in a 221-210 vote.

The democratic controlled senate is ignoring this bill, and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it got to his desk.

Still, many republican leaders, like Congressman Armstrong feel there are more important things to fund and provide manpower to.

“In the grand scheme of enforcement and all the conversations we’ve had about public safety and those issues in the last two years, this is the last place we need more enforcement. But unfortunately, the reality is, it was more of a budget gimmick. Because only in D.C. could paying somebody more money actually save the government money through the CBO office,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, (R) North Dakota.

The congressman also feels hiring 87,000 agents is not realistic, as workforce shortage problems continue across the nation.

