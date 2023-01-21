Read full article on original website
City of Lawton, tribal leaders hold symposium
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, officials with the City of Lawton met with members of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for a special event. The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups. The Symposium featured...
City provides CDL classes to employees
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is providing a higher level of training for their employees seeking an entry-level CDL after federal rules for CDLs were amended last year. This training usually costs between $4-$6,000 per employee and could take up to 28 days when training at an...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
Days are up for tenants at affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — The five days are up for tenants at an affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley. They have the choice to pay up or face eviction. Now, some tenants say the leasing office is singing a different tune. Monday was supposed to be the last day...
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
Winter Weather Closings & Delays for Lawton, OK.
If the forecast holds and the Winter weather warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service are accurate, which they probably are Lawton, Fort Sill is going to remain under a winter storm warning until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (01-25-23) morning. It will continue to snow with an 80% chance until 9:00 p.m. this evening.
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
LATS cancels clockwise routes for the day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System announced changes to their regular schedule due to the inclement weather on Tuesday. Update: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. LATS has recently announced they’ll be stopping service as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday, there will be a delayed start at 9 a.m. and service will run until 6 p.m.. There will still be no clockwise buses during this time.
Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
Video shows snowy conditions in Texoma
Snow began falling in the western areas of Texoma before sunrise and made it to Wichita Falls around 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 24.
Kirkland’s in Lawton, Oklahoma is Closing but a New Store is Rumored to be Opening Soon
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, Kirkland's in Lawton, OK. is going out of business. The store will be closing its doors permanently later this month, possibly to make room for another retail store that's rumored to move into the outlet space. It seems there's been a rash of closing in Lawton, Fort Sill lately.
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
We Now Know 100% What’s Coming to Lawton, OK. on 34th & Cache Road
If you've been anywhere near the corner of 34th Street and Cache Road in Lawton, OK. you've probably seen all the construction going on. There have been rumors galore circulating about what new business is coming. Well after all the speculation and rumors it's been officially confirmed. We now know...
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
Services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield announced
ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma funeral home has confirmed services will be held Jan. 25 for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was allegedly killed by her caretaker on Christmas. Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home in Cyril, Oklahoma, on Jan. 10. Since then, two of Athena’s caretakers...
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
Rush Springs man injured in accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital. Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.
