Stephen Jackson, Dejounte Murray have beef with Spurs icon Tony Parker

Tony Parker. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

While San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker may be lauded by many for his incredible 18-year NBA career, others are not so fond of the likely future Hall of Famer.

On this week's episode of "All The Smoke," host Stephen Jackson and Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray spilled the tea on their one-time teammate.

Jackson, who played four seasons in San Antonio, called Parker the most selfish player he'd ever shared the floor with over his 14-year career.

"Great player. He'll go down in the Hall of Fame, but he's very selfish," Jackson said. "He's been selfish. We would've had more championships and more success if it wasn't for him being so selfish."

A first-round selection by the Spurs in the 2016 NBA Draft, Murray played three seasons alongside Parker. By his second season, Murray had taken Parker's job as the team's starting point guard. Murray said that head coach Gregg Popovich revealed the news to the pair privately and that Parker didn't react well.

"I know he didn't like it. If he liked it, he would have mentored me like he should have," Murray said. "He wouldn't have went to Charlotte. He would've stayed right there."

Parker started only 21 games that season and left to join the Charlotte Hornets for the 2018-19 campaign, his final year in the NBA.

Murray's time in San Antonio came to an end four seasons later. Last June, the Spurs traded Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for a package including Danilo Gallinari and three first-round draft picks.

In his first season in Atlanta, Murray is averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Murray and the Hawks are eighth in the Eastern Conference at 23-22.

As for Parker, who retired in 2019, he and Popovich are among the nominees for this year's class of the Basketball Hall of Fame.