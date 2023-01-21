ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Audubon Zoo's carousel has been removed. Here's why and what's happening.

Audubon Zoo's popular carousel has been gone for months, but officials say it will return eventually. The carousel is known for having alligators, flamingos, elephants, giraffes and other exotic animals to ride instead of horses. The attraction -- the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel -- was damaged by Hurricane Ida...
IDA, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
WDSU

Ground Pat'i staff in disbelief of fire; still hopeful of future

METAIRIE, La. — Nearly a day after a catastrophic loss of a Jefferson Parish staple, Ground Pat'i employees say they are hopeful the restaurant will return better than ever. After a fire Monday night, nothing is left but a shell of the building, and employees of the establishment say they are holding tight to memories.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans parade security plan deadline extended

NEW ORLEANS — Monday was the deadline for Orleans Parish Mardi Gras krewes to submit their parade route security plans to the city for approval, but krewes now have a little more time to find help. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell set Monday as the deadline for krewes to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana

Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday

After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BBC

How eating oysters could help protect the coast

The Louisiana coastal wetlands are being washed away, leaving the region more vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding. Now, restaurants in New Orleans are recycling their oyster shells so they can be used to build sea walls. For more positive stories listen to the People Fixing the World podcast. A video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Weather Alert Day for risk of wind, tornadoes tonight

NEW ORLEANS — Active Alerts: A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for southerly winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Northshore and Hancock County (dark green shading) from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Significant flooding is possible along the lakefront and coast in those areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the areas in light green from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday where minor flooding is possible. There is no flood alert for the New Orleans lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Fire Department investigating truck fire

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a truck fire in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Monday. According to NOFD, the truck caught on fire at Painters and Dreaux Streets. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

