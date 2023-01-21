Pitt gets commitment from Florida transfer wide receiver Daejon Reynolds

Pitt made a move Friday to bolster a position that needed help.

After losing three players over the past four months, Pitt secured a verbal commitment from transfer wide receiver Daejon Reynolds.

Reynolds (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com coming from Grayson (Ga.) High School in 2021. He had offers from 35 Power 5 schools, according to Rivals, and chose Florida.

He spent the past two seasons with the Gators, but he was used sparingly. After recording one reception and redshirting in 2021, he played in eight games and made 11 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns last season. Most of his activity occurred in Florida’s 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt when he caught eight passes for 165 yards, including touchdowns of 74 and 16.

Reynolds is the fifth player to transfer into Pitt this offseason, joining safety and former Florida teammate Donovan McMillon, running back Derrick Davis (LSU) and quarterbacks Phil Jurkovec (Boston College) and Christian Veilleux (Penn State).

While recruiting Reynolds, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi acted upon a clear need to recruit wide receivers after Jaylon Barden and Jaden Bradley entered the NCAA transfer portal and Jared Wayne declared for the NFL Draft. Pitt’s passing attack is undergoing a major overhaul after losing those players, plus quarterback Kedon Slovis, who transferred to BYU.

Reynolds will have three years of eligibility and will add depth to the position behind incumbent wide receivers Konata Mumpfield and Bub Means, who transferred into Pitt last year. Mumpfield caught 58 passes for 553 yards and a touchdown, and Means recorded 27 for 401 and two scores last season.

The remainder of the position group is inexperienced, but Narduzzi recruited four incoming freshmen who signed letters of intent in December: Zion Fowler, Kenny Johnson, Israel Polk and Lamar Seymore. Redshirt freshmen Addison Copeland and Che Nwabuko and sophomore Myles Alston are among the other scholarship wide receivers on the 2023 roster.