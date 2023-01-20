South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

Photo: Getty Images

If a sandwich is satisfying , then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread .

If you're looking for your next favorite bite, Cheapism found the most delicious subs in the country. Florida is home to one of them, and it's the Cuban sandwich from Versailles ! Here's why this famous sandwich was chosen:

"The simple combination of ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on sub-style Cuban bread is pressed in a plancha until melty and crisp. If you taste salami, it means you're in Tampa and should get over to the coast and down the interstate ASAP. Everyone has their favorite spot — the best is always where the tourists aren't looking — but Versailles bakes its own bread, coats its own ham with a brown sugar/pineapple juice/clove before baking, and slow-roasts its own marinated pork legs. If you want a little extra meat, the Versailles Especial is just the same as the traditional Cuban, but adds Spanish sausage."

If you're dying to try this sandwich, drop by 3555 SW 8th St. in Miami.

