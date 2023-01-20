ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrQlL_0kM3omGN00
Photo: Getty Images

If a sandwich is satisfying , then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread .

If you're looking for your next favorite bite, Cheapism found the most delicious subs in the country. Florida is home to one of them, and it's the Cuban sandwich from Versailles ! Here's why this famous sandwich was chosen:

"The simple combination of ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on sub-style Cuban bread is pressed in a plancha until melty and crisp. If you taste salami, it means you're in Tampa and should get over to the coast and down the interstate ASAP. Everyone has their favorite spot — the best is always where the tourists aren't looking — but Versailles bakes its own bread, coats its own ham with a brown sugar/pineapple juice/clove before baking, and slow-roasts its own marinated pork legs. If you want a little extra meat, the Versailles Especial is just the same as the traditional Cuban, but adds Spanish sausage."

If you're dying to try this sandwich, drop by 3555 SW 8th St. in Miami.

Check out the full list on Cheapism 's website .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Miami

Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed

Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
MIAMI, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Casa Bufala, the Crown, and Level 6

Miami's latest round of openings includes a restaurant from the owner of longtime Miami Beach restaurant Fratelli La Bufala, a rooftop lounge serving Spanish cuisine in Coconut Grove, and a Coral Gables establishment with homemade pasta and decadent risotto. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Hey, Miami: We should observe Jan. 23 as one of our 'scheme day' anniversaries

COMMENTARY Miami — and its exile leaders — too often rely on dubiously fast-track solutions to genuinely long-haul problems. Like the failed Venezuelan Guaidó gambit. There’s our founding in 1896, when we remember folks who were nuts enough to live here in wool Victorian underwear without air conditioning. Myself, I’m partial to Feb. 11, a visionary day two years ago when the Magic City declared itself the Bitcoin capital of America and… oh, wait, maybe we’re not observing that one anymore.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live flies in sports bar, cockroaches under grill forces three South Florida restaurants shut

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?

After dropping $19 million on the ground-floor retail space at the Miami Beach boutique condominium Marea at the end of 2021, Robert Rivani wasn’t finished. The Black Lion Investment Group founder immediately began eyeing another prime retail space down the street owned by the same sellers, A&D Group Realty’s Domenico Albano and Americo D’Agostini.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
insideradio.com

Jade Alexander Joins WFLC Miami As Morning Host.

Miami market veteran Jade Alexander joins Cox Media Group rhythmic CHR “Hits 97.3” WFLC as morning host. “Jade Alexander is a Miami media icon,” Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards said in a release. “I’m so excited to welcome her back to the airwaves to entertain the community she loves.”
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

New Brightline Station In Boca Raton Has Been "Wildly Successful"

The mayor of Boca Raton says a new train station has been very popular in his city. "(The) Brightline station opened up on December 21 and the first four weeks have been wildly successful." Scott Singer says the high-speed rail line is even looking into changing their schedule based on...
BOCA RATON, FL
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
inkfreenews.com

South Beach art deco — A national treasure

MIAMI, FLA — The demise of art deco has been greatly exaggerated. It’s alive and well and headquartered in Miami on South Beach. Examples of this style of architecture proliferate in a host of hotels along the main streets of Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. In fact, of the 1,200 buildings in the area, 850 are in the art deco style.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

20 Fantastic Things To Do In Homestead

As the second-oldest city in Miami-Dade, incorporated in 1913, Homestead has the perfect mix of historical places, interesting attractions and natural beauty. It’s quite different from Miami’s skyscrapers and busy roads, with more of a small town charm, dozens of parks, farms and vast agricultural land. Not to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
InsideHook

Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings

Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite 2 Story Residence Fully Renovated with Best Finishes and Expansive Water Views Seeks $6.3 Million in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

1515 Middle River Drive Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1515 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a fully renovated home with the finest finishes including top of the Line Hansgrohe fixtures, private media room, Jerusalem tile and driftwood flooring, upstairs/downstairs laundry appliances for convenience and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1515 Middle River Drive, please contact Larry Revier (Phone: 954-870-7687) at TrustLarry Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy