Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone early this morning. Surf should subside to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon and evening and the High Surf Warning may be replaced with a High Surf Advisory. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Warning issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay, Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 06:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY...CENTRAL WALTON...HOLMES AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 501 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Enterprise to 15 miles south of Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Vernon, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Santa Rosa Beach, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Live Oak, Freeport, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Ebro, Noma, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Gulf Resort Beach, Blue Mountain Beach and Gritney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 06:22:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY...SOUTHEASTERN WALTON...HOLMES AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 521 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hartford to 12 miles west of Panama City Beach, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Vernon, Bonifay, Live Oak, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Ebro, Noma, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Gulf Resort Beach, Gritney, West Panama City, Bahama Beach, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Knox Hill and Izagora. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 06:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 530 AM CST. * At 501 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Walton County, including the following locations Bruce, Port Washington, Freeport, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Blue Mountain Beach, Seagrove Beach, Seaside and Rock Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 AM CST. * At 542 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northwest of Lynn Haven, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bay, west central Calhoun and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Brock Crossroad, Betts, Fountain, Bradford, Singer Road, Saunders, Greenhead, Gainer Spring, Bennett and Porter Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
