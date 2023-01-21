Effective: 2023-01-25 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 AM CST. * At 542 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northwest of Lynn Haven, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bay, west central Calhoun and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Brock Crossroad, Betts, Fountain, Bradford, Singer Road, Saunders, Greenhead, Gainer Spring, Bennett and Porter Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO