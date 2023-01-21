Effective: 2023-01-25 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone early this morning. Surf should subside to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon and evening and the High Surf Warning may be replaced with a High Surf Advisory. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO