Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 06:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone early this morning. Surf should subside to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon and evening and the High Surf Warning may be replaced with a High Surf Advisory. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
High Surf Warning issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone early this morning. Surf should subside to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon and evening and the High Surf Warning may be replaced with a High Surf Advisory. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
