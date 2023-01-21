Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”

Read full article on original website
Nobody's Business
3d ago
Not really sure the intelligence of people who want to do that. Pretty positive your brain jars around in your skull when you get hit like that. Doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that's probably not a good thing.......
7
Brian Clark
3d ago
Seems like liability and insurance issues should hopefully prevent this "sport" from going much further. Should be banned to protect the fools who will do anything for money.
6
Gary Glenn
4d ago
This looks like something thought up by a bunch of drunk teenagers at 3:00 AM.
17
Comments / 40