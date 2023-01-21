Read full article on original website
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
Tyson Fury asks Francis Ngannou if he wants “big boy money,” suggests Mike Tyson officiates potential match
Current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury still wants to mix it up with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is now a free agent after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the UFC. “The Predator” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and said he’s leaning more towards having a boxing match for his first post-UFC bout. He also said he’s fine with Fury’s suggestion for four-ounce gloves.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Chael Sonnen explains why he would “just love” for the UFC to have a tournament in 2023: “Find out who the best fighter in the world really is”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he would love to see the UFC run a tournament at some point this year. It’s no secret that tournaments have played a big role in the history of mixed martial arts. In recent years, though, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has distanced itself from that trend.
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev: “He’s running from his own weight class”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has taken aim at welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Poatan’ had challenged ‘Borz’ to a fight at light heavyweight late last year. Pereira (7-1 MMA) most recently defeated Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) via TKO stripping him of the middleweight title at UFC 281...
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
Warner Bros. Executive admits there was concern about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League
An executive at Warner Bros has admitted that some were worried about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League. Despite the reservations of many, Dana White’s Power Slap show premiered earlier this month as planned. The idea was already under great scrutiny and then, to start off 2023, footage was released of White striking his wife at a club on New Year’s Eve.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
Belal Muhammad reacts to Gilbert Burns win at UFC 283: “Congratulations on beating #14 Neil Magny, who would probably lose to Jake Paul”
Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following his victory over Neil Magny at UFC 283 last weekend. For a while now, Belal Muhammad has been climbing the welterweight ranks. Aside from his no contest with Leon Edwards, the Palestinian star has been on fire. In the eyes...
Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
Legendary coach John Hackleman retires from cornering after attempting to stop Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Don’t expect to see coach John Hackleman in the corner on fight night in the future. The longtime head coach of The Pit is mainly known for his work with Chuck Liddell. ‘The Iceman’ was coached by Hackleman for the majority of his career. Although, he declined to train the former champion for his final fight against Tito Ortiz in 2018.
Former UFC employees explain how Dana White avoided slap sanctions: “He’s convinced Ari that he has the secret sauce”
Former UFC employees have detailed how UFC president Dana White got away without punishment for his New Year’s Eve incident. Ever since footage was released of Dana White striking his wife, there’s been an outcry from the MMA community. While some feel as if it didn’t warrant any kind of repercussions, others believe Dana needs to be reprimanded.
Jiri Prochazka sends video message to Jamahal Hill following his title-earning win at UFC 283
Jiri Prochazka has reacted to Jamahal Hill’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship win. This past Saturday night, Hill competed against Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound gold. Hill turned in a one-sided performance that earned him the unanimous decision victory and a piece of UFC hardware for the first time in his pro MMA career.
Lauren Murphy applauds corner for not stopping her fight with Jessica Andrade at UFC 283: “I was grateful for the chance to keep fighting”
Lauren Murphy is applauding her corner for not stopping her fight with Jessica Andrade at UFC 283. UFC 283 took place this past Saturday, January 21st at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the flyweight bout it was Lauren Murphy (16-6 MMA) vs Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA)....
Jessica Andrade seeking Zhang Weili rematch or flyweight title fight following UFC 283 victory
Jessica Andrade has been gaining some steam back, and her momentum continued at UFC 283. Andrade took on Lauren Murphy on the main card of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout went the distance and it was all Andrade, who earned score totals of 30-25, 30-25, and 30-26. Andrade is now riding a three-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a fight since April 2021, when she fell short in her bid to capture the UFC Flyweight Championship against Valentina Shevchenko.
Anthony Smith details weight miss as the backup fighter for UFC 283 title fight: “I’ll be the first one on the scale for my next fight”
Anthony Smith has addressed why he missed weight as the backup fighter for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. In the main event of the pay-per-view card in Brazil, Glover Teixeira was set to face Jamahal Hill – who was originally booked to face Smith. With Smith’s fights off, he was asked to be the backup fighter for the main event but missed weight so he would’ve been ineligible to win the belt had either Teixeira or Hill not been able to fight.
Dana White says commission is working on enforcing proper rules in Power Slap: “It will be MUCH safer”
UFC president Dana White has revealed that the commission is working on improving the safety in the Power Slap league. Through all of the chaos and confusion, Power Slap’s premiere went ahead as scheduled earlier this month. As was expected, there was a whole lot of outcry in response to the first episode.
