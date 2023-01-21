ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

By Taylor Mitchell/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield , whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.

Ivon Adams is accused of killing the 4-year-old on Christmas. He and Alysia Adams have both been charged with child neglect.

Services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield announced

The old acquaintance KFOR spoke with said she never expected to hear the news about the two caregivers.

Jacklyn Gilmore told News 4 her ex-boyfriend and Ivon owned a fence building company together, so she has had many interactions with the accused killer. She also said he owns the property where a child’s remains were found during the search for Athena.

“I was in shock. I’m still in shock, honestly,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore told KFOR she thought she knew the Adams couple well, and said Ivon never seemed aggressive towards children, he seemed normal.

“I worked with him sometimes, and we built fences, and he brought two kids with him a lot of times… and they helped him and he never even raised his voice,” said Gilmore.

Ivon Adams extradited back to Oklahoma

Gilmore said her ex-boyfriend hasn’t communicated with Ivon in over a year. They parted ways on bad terms, with Ivon owing him rent money.

“They don’t talk because when the renting thing happened, they (Ivon and Alysia Adams) never paid rent there. And then eventually, like we started to ask him, you know, after like two years… they just like vamped out, left. And like, trust me, they never talked to us again,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore said her ex-boyfriend is also struggling to understand how someone so quiet and shy, could be accused of murdering a child.

“I’ve talked to him (Ivon Adams) several times. I’ve seen him interacting. He was very quiet and shy, you know, he never raised his voice, really. But I never felt like he was anybody that was capable of this. Never. I would never get that,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore also had one-on-one interactions with Ivon.

“He gave me a ride one time or two times maybe, and I’d never feel uncomfortable around him. He didn’t even talk really, you know, I mean, he’s just pretty quiet. But he was really nice. I mean, docile,” said Gilmore.

Follow Athena’s case here

One picture Gilmore shared with KFOR shows the two caregivers walking with their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuIlV_0kM3o3p300
Ivon and Alysia Adams picture with family. Image courtesy Jacklyn Gilmore.

Ivon is seen holding a baby and Alysia holding hands with one of the kids.

Gilmore also told KFOR that Alysia’s mom has been active on Facebook defending Alysia Adams, but after backlash from people online, she has since deleted her Facebook account.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They said they did not find out about his death until last night. The family of Roger Smith said the 41-year-old was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday,...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services

Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services. Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability …. Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services. Once upon a Child. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions

Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Oklahoma deputy crashes on slick road. An Oklahoma deputy has crashed on a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Police search for suspect after person stabbed to …. One person was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One woman recovering after duplex fire

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. A man was arrested after allegedly leading officials on a chase. OTA denied Thunderbird expansion by Bureau of Reclamation. Edmond woman being treated for third degree burns …. A woman is being treated at a burn unit after her duplex home caught fire...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy