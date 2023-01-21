ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber on Green Line

By Jenna Barnes, Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MmQNJ_0kM3nu7A00

CHICAGO — At least one person was shot during a thwarted robbery onboard a northbound CTA Green Line train, causing a temporary suspension of service during Friday’s rush hour.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. near the Cicero stop in Austin on the West Side. Police say a 33-year-old man pulled out a gun and tried to rob a 25-year-old man. The victim then pulled out his own gun and shot the offender.

WGN News learned that the victim and suspect shot at each other but only the suspect was hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zyhx1_0kM3nu7A00

Chicago fire said the wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

While police pieced together what happened, shuttle buses temporarily replaced Green Line service between Harlem and Ashland, according to a CTA spokesperson.

Service has since resumed.

The victim possessed a valid FOID card and concealed carry license. The suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 8

guest
4d ago

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes!!ust hope they dont charge him for haveing gun on green line!!!however we are tired of this 💩and im glad people are fighting back FINALLY

Reply
9
Mona Este
4d ago

Northwest side is the territory of the city's finest CPD and CFD and families; as well as the CTA employees residences.Making major waves before election and it may change the minds of voters controlled by the machine.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man carjacked in Lakeview, second incident reported nearby

Chicago — Four armed men robbed and carjacked a driver in Lakeview on Monday night, Chicago police said. The same group of offenders is suspected of trying to carjack another driver in Boystown a few minutes earlier. A 30-year-old man was in the 800 block of West Barry when...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Garcia’s police ad appears to violate police rules

CHICAGO — Jesus “Chuy” Garcia took to the airwaves Tuesday with a new ad that promises “a safer, prosperous Chicago.” But the ad itself may violate a Chicago police department prohibition on officers in uniform campaigning for a political candidate. The commercial features images of Congressman Garcia walking down a street flanked by two uniformed […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago felon sentenced for illegally possessing loaded gun in 2020

CHICAGO - A Chicago man previously convicted of multiple felonies has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun and resisting officers during a traffic stop in 2020. The incident occurred in the Englewood neighborhood on March 2, 2020. According to police, officers pulled over 26-year-old Deonta...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two...
CHICAGO, IL
newyorkbeacon.com

‘He Was Out There Working for His Kids’: Family Devastated After Father of Six Working as Bouncer Killed While Keeping Patron Out of Chicago Bar

Police continue to look for the suspect who shot an Army veteran working as a hookah lounge bouncer after he turned away a person trying to enter the Chicago venue. Austin McAllister’s family struggles to make sense of the tragedy that left some of his children orphans. A mother of the man’s children died from COVID-19 earlier in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy