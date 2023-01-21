Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber on Green Line

CHICAGO — At least one person was shot during a thwarted robbery onboard a northbound CTA Green Line train, causing a temporary suspension of service during Friday’s rush hour.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. near the Cicero stop in Austin on the West Side. Police say a 33-year-old man pulled out a gun and tried to rob a 25-year-old man. The victim then pulled out his own gun and shot the offender.

WGN News learned that the victim and suspect shot at each other but only the suspect was hit.

Chicago fire said the wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

While police pieced together what happened, shuttle buses temporarily replaced Green Line service between Harlem and Ashland, according to a CTA spokesperson.

Service has since resumed.

The victim possessed a valid FOID card and concealed carry license. The suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.

