U.S. Oral Surgery Management has selected Alisa Ulrey to be the company's next COO. Ms. Ulrey will be responsible for overseeing the oral surgery group's day-to-day operations, creating new business strategies, forming growth and performance goals and building policies to promote the company's culture and vision, according to a news release from U.S. Oral Surgery Management shared with Becker's.

IRVING, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO