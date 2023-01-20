Read full article on original website
U.S. Oral Surgery Management appoints new COO
U.S. Oral Surgery Management has selected Alisa Ulrey to be the company's next COO. Ms. Ulrey will be responsible for overseeing the oral surgery group's day-to-day operations, creating new business strategies, forming growth and performance goals and building policies to promote the company's culture and vision, according to a news release from U.S. Oral Surgery Management shared with Becker's.
