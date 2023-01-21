ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin. Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87. He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council votes to cancel Waggoner Engineering contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin attempted to dial back the city’s firing of a consulting firm. At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to cancel the city’s contract with Waggoner Engineering. The city hired the firm to consult on how best to spend Columbus’s share of ARPA funds.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus. Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Small businesses come together to recruit workforce employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few years ago a group of Golden Triangle-based businesses came together to tackle the challenge of finding skilled workers close to home. The result was the FORGE Foundation. FORGE members recently went to the World Concrete Expo in Las Vegas to share what they’ve...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

LCSD has highest graduation rate in district history

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District has reached an all-time high for its graduation rate. It ranks 18th highest in the state. News 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain about the numbers. “We’re blessed to have the highest recorded, the highest graduation rate, we’ve ever had on...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area Main Streets to get visibility boost

Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian hit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One teen is found, another one is still missing in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home. Harrell was found after he took shelter in a deer stand for the night.
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy