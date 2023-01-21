Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
wcbi.com
Teachers in Lee County learn how to incorporate arts into teaching tools
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers from across Tupelo and Lee County spent their day learning how to teach a variety of subjects using art. The Mississippi Arts Commission held a seminar called “Reboot” at the Link Centre. The goal is to show teachers how to integrate the arts as teaching tools.
wcbi.com
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
wcbi.com
Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
wcbi.com
Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin. Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87. He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.
wcbi.com
Board agrees to allow solar company to improve Lowndes County road
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A solar company wants to improve a Lowndes County road. Today, the board of supervisors agreed to let the company improve Gilmer Wilburn Road, in southern Lowndes County. Trucks will bring large solar panels down the roadway and the company said the road must...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council votes to cancel Waggoner Engineering contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin attempted to dial back the city’s firing of a consulting firm. At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to cancel the city’s contract with Waggoner Engineering. The city hired the firm to consult on how best to spend Columbus’s share of ARPA funds.
wcbi.com
New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus. Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.
wcbi.com
Small businesses come together to recruit workforce employees
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few years ago a group of Golden Triangle-based businesses came together to tackle the challenge of finding skilled workers close to home. The result was the FORGE Foundation. FORGE members recently went to the World Concrete Expo in Las Vegas to share what they’ve...
wcbi.com
Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
WTOK-TV
LCSD has highest graduation rate in district history
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District has reached an all-time high for its graduation rate. It ranks 18th highest in the state. News 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain about the numbers. “We’re blessed to have the highest recorded, the highest graduation rate, we’ve ever had on...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
wtva.com
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
wcbi.com
Three people in Oktibbeha County indicted for aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people in Oktibbeha County are accused of beating a man with a bat. April Kellum, Stacy Jones, and Tommie Wren have all been indicted for aggravated assault. The alleged incident happened July 17 of last year at a home on Sturgis West Point...
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
wtva.com
Pedestrian hit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
wcbi.com
One teen is found, another one is still missing in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home. Harrell was found after he took shelter in a deer stand for the night.
wcbi.com
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
