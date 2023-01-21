ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'It's been tough': Seaboard Station construction, limited parking hampering small businesses

By Akilah Davis
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Afternoon prep is underway inside Mon Macaroon, but owner Autumn Hicks says there's no guarantee they'll get the business they need.

" Foot traffic not coming from the restaurants here like it was. It's been tough," she said.

She said the $300 million development at Seaboard Station is to blame. There are big plans underway here to build up street-level retail, condos, a hotel and parking, but the last six months with limited parking has torn down her business.

"We've had team members drive around for 15 or 20 minutes trying to find a spot. These are technically two-hour spots. I have members working here for eight hours. We don't want them getting a parking ticket," said Hicks.

It's an active construction site with ongoing efforts to move this project forward. During the past few months, employees have reported nails in their tires and congestion.

Other business owners such as Michel Bell of Hunky Dory said they can't get a response from the city. It's costing him big and he's doing what he can to drive up business.

"I reached out to the mayor's office. I'm on email chains with developers and city. Haven't heard anything," said Bell. "We are offering free dollar records for people who make the effort to come here. We're sorry about parking. We can't do anything about it. Thank you for coming. Here's a dollar record. "This is going to be great in the future, but right now it's really terrible."

ABC11 Eyewitness News

