San Luis, AZ

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant, dry, yet still breezy week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least the next 7 days, with cold mornings continuing as early morning low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy to locally windy conditions on Thursday, mainly across southeast California.
YUMA, AZ
Queers and Beers Event Looks to Expand

EL CENTRO – Beer, pizza and dancing successfully combined for the latest Queers and Beers event that took place in downtown El Centro the night of Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers Joey Espinoza and Lesley Lee Martinez worked in conjunction with Mexca Brew Co. to host the event. The event...
EL CENTRO, CA

