Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: San Luis pulls away after tight first half battle with Gila Ridge to remain perfect, several playoff-hopeful teams dominate to stay in the mix
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Senior night celebrations were underway at both The Snake Pit in San Luis for boys soccer and at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Gila Ridge for girls soccer Tuesday night. Both home teams came out victorious. The 3rd ranked Sidewinder boys had a battle on their...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Tough night for Kofa soccer with losses in big late season tilts, but Kings hoops comes through
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest 5A soccer rankings reveal a big couple of weeks for both the boys and girls Kofa soccer programs - with the boys on the inside, looking to scrape for a better spot and the girls just on the brink of completing the 24-team field as the last one in.
Power restored to most homes near Sierra Vista after outage
About 2,700 homes near Sierra Vista lost power Tuesday morning. According to the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, six separate outages were in effect.
Country music festival coming to Cochise County this March
4ever Ranch, located in Benson, is hosting a 3-day country music festival. Owner Del Thola said he's always wanted to bring an event like this to Cochise County.
Add This Arizona Haunted Small Town to Your Travel Bucket List
If you're in search of a quick and spooky getaway, then add this small Arizona town to your travel list. I know what you might be thinking: Arizona? That sounds pretty boring, right? Well you would be wrong!. This is Bisbee, Arizona where once upon a time it was a...
Free tax filing services for vets and first responders in Yuma
If you need help filing those taxes this year, there’s assistance available in Yuma for veterans and first responders. The post Free tax filing services for vets and first responders in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice. The post Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant, dry, yet still breezy week ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least the next 7 days, with cold mornings continuing as early morning low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy to locally windy conditions on Thursday, mainly across southeast California.
Yuma County announces Interim Election Services Director
The Yuma County Elections Advisory Committee has appointed Francisca "Kika" Guzman as Interim Election Services Director. The post Yuma County announces Interim Election Services Director appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday
Westwind RV & Golf Resort is inviting the public to events they’re holding this weekend. The post Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday appeared first on KYMA.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
Calmer winds and warmer temperatures today
Calmer day for the Desert Southwest today, with more winds by Thursday. The post Calmer winds and warmer temperatures today appeared first on KYMA.
Weekend crime spree takes place
Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning. The post Weekend crime spree takes place appeared first on KYMA.
Deconstruction of container wall continues at border in Cochise County
Deconstruction of container wall continues at border in Cochise County and is expected for another 30 days. The orders for deconstruction came earlier this month after a lawsuit.
Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes
Westwind RV & Golf Resort hosted the weekend-long event dubbed, "Cool January Nights." The post Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes appeared first on KYMA.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort
Professional Elvis impersonator Justin Chandor, endorsed by Graceland, performed as Elvis at West Wind RV Resort on Saturday. The post Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Queers and Beers Event Looks to Expand
EL CENTRO – Beer, pizza and dancing successfully combined for the latest Queers and Beers event that took place in downtown El Centro the night of Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers Joey Espinoza and Lesley Lee Martinez worked in conjunction with Mexca Brew Co. to host the event. The event...
ECRMC and PMH clear the record at Supervisors’ meeting
Representatives from both El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) and Pioneers Memorial Hospital came before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors today to discuss the future direction of both healthcare districts. The post ECRMC and PMH clear the record at Supervisors’ meeting appeared first on KYMA.
