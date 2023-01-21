ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers.

Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd County Emergency Medical Services.

