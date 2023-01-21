ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Warriors And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Cavs, they will be without Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Warriors will start Jerome, Poole, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Looney on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Evan Mobley, Allen on Friday."

The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 121-118 to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Thursday evening.

They are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 5-5, and they are 5-18 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Cavs come into the game tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 28-18 in 46 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Cavs have been sensational, with a 19-4 record in the 23 games they have hosted in Ohio.

Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Cavs 106-101 in San Francisco.

