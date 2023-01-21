Suns update: Chris Paul (hip), Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) out Saturday vs. Pacers

Chris Paul is ruled out for Saturday's game against Indiana (23-23) with a sore right hip that has sidelined him for Phoenix’s last six games.

Paul hasn’t played since the first half of a Jan. 6 loss to Miami. He was listed as questionable Friday for Saturday's game.

The Suns' All-Star point guard didn’t go on the recent four-game road trip that ended Monday at Memphis. Paul was listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn, but ended up not playing.

“He is doing more,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Friday’s practice. “When you say that, there’s an expectation that he’s going to play. That’s not the case, but he is doing more and we’re hopeful to get him back soon.”

Deandre Ayton has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's game with non-COVID illness. He wasn't getting up shots after Friday's practice during media viewing availability.

Josh Okogie (nose) is available for Saturday's game while Landry Shamet (foot) is ruled out. The Suns (22-24) are coming off an 117-112 win Thursday over the Nets (27-17) that snapped a three-game losing skid and began a five-game homestand.

“Landry probably, it’s going to be a bit of a delay with him just because of the nature of his injury,” Williams said. “Still getting more information on that. Josh, we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to go at some point this week.”

The Suns did get Cam Johnson back Thursday against the Nets (27-17). Johnson missed 37 games with a torn right meniscus suffered the injury Nov. 4 against Portland.

“Looked like he didn’t miss a step,” Suns wing Mikal Bridges said.

Johnson had a trim procedure done on the ligament Nov. 8. He scored 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench Thursday.

“Just the feeling of getting back out there, getting up and down and coming away with a win, a lot of fun,” Johnson said.

Johnson is ruled out Saturday's game with right knee injury management. Johnson said the plan was for him to sit Saturday and play Sunday against Memphis in second of back-to-back.

"We have to be smart with him," Williams said. "I played him a couple more minutes than I wanted to, but in that moment, we all were like, we're trying to get this win."

Shamet has had a history of foot injuries; he suffered a stress fracture of the right one while at Wichita State. He had previously missed three games with a sore right hip, returned against the Grizzlies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but sat Thursday’s game versus Brooklyn.

“Anytime you’ve had a history of an injury, anything close to that area is going to give you pause as an athlete,” Williams said. “You automatically start to forecast your history. You start thinking about what I went through, I don’t want to do that again so I need to be careful. I think players have the right to do that with their individual business even though they play on a team. They’ve got to look for what’s best for their business.”

Okogie suffered a broken nose after getting elbowed by Ayton, who was fouled on the play Monday by Grizzlies center Steven Adams. He didn't play Thursday, but will return Saturday.

Devin Booker and Cameron Payne remain out, but they will be re-evaluated this month.

Booker was getting up shots during media availability after Friday's practice, but Payne wasn’t.

With limited numbers on the perimeter, Phoenix signed Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract.

A Corona del Sol graduate, Lee posted 15 points and six assists in 29 minutes of Thursday's win.

The 6-2 point guard played all but 16 seconds of the fourth quarter and committed just one turnover. It was his only turnover of the game.

Lee's first 10-day expired Friday.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns update: Chris Paul (hip), Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) out Saturday vs. Pacers