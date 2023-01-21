Read full article on original website
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without Four Contributors Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics will be noticeably shorthanded Tuesday night when they face the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time during the regular season. The Celtics, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, will be without four key contributors and three starters. Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all will miss the contest in Miami along with Danilo Gallinari, who has not played a game this season after an offseason ACL tear.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Positive Update Following Injury Scare
Boston Celtics fans can take a deep breath after Monday’s anxiety-riddled loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. While seeing Boston’s win streak halted at nine games was bad enough, Green Teamers had to sit through an excruciating 10-minute period where the possibility of Jayson Tatum missing significant time became all too real.
What Are the Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds?
The Boston Celtics have lived at the top of the NBA for consecutive years, and led by the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s look to redeem themselves following their disappointing end to their 2022 season in the NBA Finals. Brad Stevens and the Celtics...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Accountable For Crucial Turnover Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics endured a gut-wrenching loss against an Eastern Conference rival in the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at Miami-Dade Arena. And afterward, Jayson Tatum didn’t shy away from his share of fault. In the fourth quarter, Joe Mazzulla showed his lack of head-coaching experience with a questionable...
Kings Proving to be Great Story in NBA's Western Conference
In a season where expectations certainly weren’t high for the Sacramento Kings, they’ve continued to perform above expectations in the talented West. Through 46 games, the Kings have posted a 27-19 record, and there’s much to like about the foundational pieces they’re building around. Star power...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Heat Star Bam Adebayo Preparing For ‘Dogfight’ Vs. Celtics
The Celtics hope to bounce-back Tuesday against a Heat team that also knows how big the matchup at Miami-Dade Arena will be. Boston will be short-handed against Miami, but the game marks another chapter in the Celtics-Heat rivalry that has been built through the playoffs. The two teams have met...
Celtics Wrap: Shorthanded Boston Coughs Up Late Lead In Loss To Heat
The Boston Celtics squandered a fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Miami Heat, 98-95, at Miami-Dade Arena on Tuesday night. With a second straight loss, the Celtics fell to 35-14 while the Heat improved to 27-22. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics, who were without three starters...
Heat Take Shot At Celtics, Cowboys With Victory Tweet
It was two for the price of one single tweet for the Miami Heat. Following a 98-95 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Miami-Dade Arena, the Heat trolled not only the Celtics on social media, but the Dallas Cowboys as well. The Celtics coughed up a 10-point,...
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Injury Scare Dooms Comeback Attempt
The Boston Celtics saw their nine-game win streak snapped Monday night, falling 113-98 to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. The Celtics dropped to 35-13 while the Magic improved to 18-29. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were hit with the injury bug over the weekend, but...
Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk
Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
How Celtics Coach Is Staying In Touch With Ime Udoka During Suspension
The Celtics have the best record in the NBA as the league heads toward its All-Star break, prompting many to forget how tumultuous Boston’s offseason was. Not only did the Celtics see Robert Williams III have his season’s start delayed due to knee surgery, but they saw offseason addition Danilo Gallinari tear his ACL — essentially ending his season before it ever started. Above the injuries, however, was the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka just days before the start of training camp.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Trade Three Draft Picks For Young Forward
Dating back even before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the basketball world wondered what trade the Lakers would swing to provide assistance to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles reportedly made a move Monday, and while it’s not a blockbuster, the new addition does figure to help...
Zdeno Chara Shares How He ‘Co-Captained’ Bruins With Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara was the captain of the Bruins for 14 years, but he couldn’t have led the Black and Gold without his teammates. Chara was a force for Boston during his time with the organization. He played 1,000 games for the Bruins, was a Norris Trophy winner and a well-respected teammate in the locker room.
Brad Marchand’s Assist On Patrice Bergeron Goal Extends Streak
The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens in a thrilling Original Six matchup at the Bell Centre, making the Black and Gold the fastest team in NHL history to reach 80 points in a season. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and the...
Injury-Plagued Canadiens Face Atlantic Division-Leading Bruins
The Montreal Canadiens have not been able to catch a break. Despite their ever-growing list of players on the injury report, the Canadiens managed to secure a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their matchup against the Boston Bruins. The division-leading Bruins travel across the border to face...
Bruins Notes: ‘Typical Rivalry Game’ Becomes Signature Boston Win
Even on an off night, the Boston Bruins continue to showcase why they’ve become the favorites to lift Lord Stanley’s Cup come June. Boston’s win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night from Bell Center provided an opportunity for two teams on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings to throw out the record books and play a good old-fashioned rivalry game.
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Predators Game Picks
Winnipeg Jets (-118) vs. Nashville Predators (-102) Total: 6 (O-105, U-115) This will be the second meeting between the Jets and Preds this season, with the first seeing Winnipeg record a 2-1 victory back in the middle of December. The Jets are entering this contest playing some really strong hockey and have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games and have also won a pair in a row. The Preds are slightly behind them over that time frame, owning a 6-4 record.
Relive Bruins Make-A-Wish Night At TD Garden
The Boston Bruins’ shutout win over the San Jose Sharks was just the cherry on top for 14-year-old Phoenix, who shadowed NESN’s broadcast team at TD Garden on Sunday night. For more, check out the “Boost Moment of the Week” in the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Hub,”...
Brandon Carlo Fires Up Bruins With Early Game Fight
Only 27 seconds into the Boston Bruins’ shutout victory over San Jose, Brandon Carlo dropped the mitts with Sharks right wing Timo Meier. The fight fired up both sides early in the game, but the Bruins ultimately sent the Sharks out of Boston with their 11th consecutive loss to the Black and Gold.
