NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NBC Los Angeles
Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator
Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first...
NBC Los Angeles
Stefon Diggs Defends Behavior Following Bills' Season-Ending Loss
Stefon Diggs defends behavior following Bills' season-ending loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the quickest routes Stefon Diggs ran on Sunday might have been during his early exit out of Highmark Stadium. Shortly following the Buffalo Bills' 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
