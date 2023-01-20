Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
tjrwrestling.net
Goldberg Was “Dangerous In The Ring” Says Former WWE Star
When it comes to being a physical pro wrestler, Bill Goldberg is a guy that was known for working a very physical style. Some of Goldberg’s trademark moves in wrestling include the Spear that he used as a setup move followed by the Jackhammer slam that won Goldberg many matches and major championships.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Highlights Something Darby Allin Did in AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Permitted
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s most recent pre-match videos that is featured on AEW programming on his most recent What Happened When podcast. Schiavone revealed that Allin creates all of his videos for the promotion, and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, he realized that mentioning a former wrestler would have been illegal in AEW.
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
tjrwrestling.net
The Miz Reveals Stephanie McMahon Let Him And John Morrison Do “The Dirt Sheet”
The Miz has reflected on his time working with Stephanie McMahon in WWE by mentioning that she let him do “The Dirt Sheet” on WWE’s YouTube channel. Over the course of his nearly 20-year WWE career, The Miz has done it all as a two-time Grand Slam Champion and a WrestleMania main eventer. The Miz is one of most reliable and consistent performers in WWE that also loves being a bad guy as much as anybody.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)
A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
wrestlinginc.com
Several AEW Stars Featured In 'WWE Raw Is XXX' Promo
Ever since Triple H became the Chief Content Officer for WWE, there has been a change of heart when it comes to the company's stance on other wrestling promotions around the world. For instance, the announcers have alluded to The OC's time in Japan and Shinsuke Nakamura recently faced The Great Muta in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. But apparently, this acknowledgment of rival promotions also extends to current top stars that have a history with WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Gives Thoughts On Cody Rhodes Being Announced For Royal Rumble In Advance
Last week on "WWE Raw" it was revealed that Cody Rhodes is making his official return to the ring during the upcoming Royal Rumble match this weekend. Even though it was reported that the "American Nightmare" is yet to be officially cleared, the decision to pre-announce his return has divided people, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas insisted it is a "good move" during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Being In The Raw Is XXX Promotional Video
Chris Jericho might be an AEW star right now, but he was recently featured on WWE programming during a promotional video for the upcoming "Raw Is XXX" show. The video package featured a range of iconic moments from "WWE Raw," and that just so happened to include Jericho's classic debut for the company.
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Wants a Wrestling World Cup With NJPW, WWE, & AEW
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada discussed holding a type of wrestling world cup event, with multiple organizations involved. He cited how this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome included wrestlers from AEW (Kenny Omega) and also WWE (Karl Anderson) on the same card as the NJPW wrestlers. It was also noted that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently wrestled in Pro Wrestling NOAH against The Great Muta. Below are some highlights (note, text is via Google Translate):
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Champion Teases Extreme Match With Brock Lesnar
A former WWE Champion wants to get back in the ring with Brock Lesnar and has suggested the two men might have to go extreme. The similarities between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have long been touted by wrestling fans with both men making waves in both amateur and professional wrestling as well as crossing over successfully to the world of mixed martial arts.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chavo Guerrero Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale Of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as the executive chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. He is back to explore a potential sale of WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about this. You can...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Aware Of The Rock’s WrestleMania 39 Status “For A While”
WWE had known for a while that The Rock would not be able to compete at WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer. With WrestleMania 39 taking place in Los Angeles, WWE had hoped to place Hollywood star The Rock in the main event against Roman Reigns. However, as reported earlier this...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut
A former New Japan Pro Wrestling star has made their WWE debut after making an appearance at a live event to confront an NXT star. Karl Fredericks allowed his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling to expire in September 2022, noting on social media at the time that he would not be putting pen to paper on a new deal with the company.
PWMania
Identity Of Wrestler Who LA Knight Worked Match Against On SmackDown (Former AEW Veteran)
The identity of the man who worked a match against LA Knight on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. As seen on this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX television program from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Knight squared off against an enhancement talent in a quick squash match that preceded the return of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Reveals How Triple H’s Vision Changed NXT In Early 2010s
William Regal has explained how Triple H’s vision led to WWE’s NXT brand becoming a much more interesting product in the early 2010s and throughout the decade. It was in June 2012 when Paul “Triple H” Levesque was handed the keys to WWE’s developmental system and they used the NXT name after choosing to end Florida Championship Wrestling. When the WWE Network launched in February 2014, the NXT brand was put on the Network along with some live PPV specials.
tjrwrestling.net
Missing AEW Star To Be Back On The Road Soon
A major AEW star that has not been seen on television for several months has confirmed that they will soon be back on the road for the company. Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television since just before All Out when she announced that she would be stepping away from competition due to injury. Instead of her planned match with Rosa at All Out, Toni Storm was crowned the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in a fatal four-way match and reigned until losing the title to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That WWE Doesn’t Take Tony Khan Seriously
AEW President Tony Khan is certainly not lacking when it comes to his love for professional wrestling. That being said, many fans have started to question his skills as President due to his questionable booking decisions and remarks over the past year. Khan has always tried to see AEW as proper competition to WWE, but it seems Jim Cornette believes WWE doesn’t take Khan seriously.
