Last night we posted some great news about Terquavion Smith’s health. And today we got some even better news. It seems like he may have suffered a stinger since he experienced numbness in his arm. Whatever the diagnosis ends up being, the fact that he out of the hospital with no long-term injuries and no broken bones or torn ligaments is GREAT news for NC State, but even better news for Smith. The sophomore has been a great ambassador of the university, has shown immense loyalty, and is one of the best scorers to ever come through Raleigh. We are so thankful that this was the outcome and we look forward to seeing him on the court soon.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO