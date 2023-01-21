ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State 85 Notre Dame 82: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 16-5 tonight, defeating Notre Dame 85-82. The Wolfpack are now 6-4 in ACC play. The Box Score is below.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State is a 7.5-Point Favorite Against Notre Dame

NC State is a 7.5-point favorite over Notre Dame tonight at home, and the Total is sitting at 143.5. They are 9-9-2 Against the Spread. Notre Dame is 9-11 Straight Up. They are 3-16-1 Against the Spread. The Total has gone Over 10 times and Under 10 times in 2022-23...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

OFFICIAL: Terquavion Smith is out of the hospital and listed as day-to-day

Last night we posted some great news about Terquavion Smith's health. And today we got some even better news. It seems like he may have suffered a stinger since he experienced numbness in his arm. Whatever the diagnosis ends up being, the fact that he out of the hospital with no long-term injuries and no broken bones or torn ligaments is GREAT news for NC State, but even better news for Smith. The sophomore has been a great ambassador of the university, has shown immense loyalty, and is one of the best scorers to ever come through Raleigh. We are so thankful that this was the outcome and we look forward to seeing him on the court soon.
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7's ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
K97.5

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th's Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police add 4 new suspects to Top 10 Most Wanted list

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, the Fayetteville Police Department added four new suspects to its Top 10 Most Wanted List. The department previously released the original list in Nov. 2022 that included Fayetteville's Jeffery Pomeroy, Monte Daquan Graham, Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle and Raequan Alamin Williams who had been arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-540 sends one to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Saturday morning crash on I-540 sent one person to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. in Raleigh near Falls of Neuse Road. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived and found a single vehicle heavily damaged and two lanes closed. Lanes have since reopened.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
RALEIGH, NC

