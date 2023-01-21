ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

Central Michigan Wrestling goes 0-3 in the 2023 Chippewa Challenge

Competing in the second annual Chippewa Challenge, Central Michigan wrestling went 0-3 (16-21, 17-18, 15-23) at Campbell University's Gore Arena on Sunday. The Chippewas matched up against three other universities that are coached by former CMU wrestlers, including Cal State Bakersfield, American University and Campbell. CSU and Campbell are coached...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Soup & Substance event kicks off Jewish Heritage Week

The line to enter the Bovee University Center Rotunda circled around the inside of the building Monday evening, with over 100 people in line to attend an event called Soup and Substance: Antisemitism in the U.S. Attendees heard from a speaker, engaged in group discussion and shared savory matzo-ball soup.

