Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
Pilot Point ISD Introduces Revolutionary Go-to-Green Technology to Protect Students and Staff from Active ShootersLarry LeasePilot Point, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Related
KTEN.com
Gainesville double murder suspect surrenders
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A 17-year-old named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two other teenagers in Gainesville last week is now in custody. Gainesville police said Samuel Gary Lee King surrendered without incident around 9:30 Monday morning. He is being held at the Cooke County Justice Center facing capital murder charges.
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
KXII.com
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.
KTEN.com
McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed
McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for a man who ran from law enforcement after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home. According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies received a call on Friday about suspicious people attempting to burglarize a home.
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
KTEN.com
Texas police keep tabs at traffic stops to ensure fair treatment
(KTEN) —Taking steps to keep police honest and unbiased, a Texas law requires that all departments conducting traffic stops file and report all stops before March 1 every year. "Expect an unbiased enforcement of the law," said Sherman police spokesperson Brett Mullen. "These processes kind of safeguard that, as...
fox4news.com
Marisela Botello case: Murder trial set to begin for 1 of 3 suspects
DALLAS - An accused killer is facing trial more than two years after a woman from Seattle was found murdered in Dallas County. Jury selection is set to begin Monday for Nina Marano’s trial. She is one of three suspects accused of murdering 23-year-old Mariselo Botello, who disappeared in...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
News Channel 25
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls
MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
Dallas man dies from wounds suffered in Garland shooting over the weekend
One of two people shot in Garland over the weekend has now died. A Dallas man named Moises Flores died Monday, two days after being shot on South Forest Crest Drive near Forest Lane and Jupiter Road
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne honors police chief
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Van Alstyne is recognizing police Chief Tim Barnes for his service. Barnes began his career with the department in 1993. Thirty years later, the city surprised the chief with a plaque to honor his dedication to the city. "It's really the...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
DALLAS (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing after threatening to tell the wife of the man she was dating that he was having an affair was found buried in a field near his Dallas-area home, authorities said. The body discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie is...
McKinney man accused of killing 8-year-old son had told wife they should die, affidavit says
MCKINNEY, Texas — Warning: The following article contains graphic language and descriptions. A North Texas man accused of killing his eight-year-old son had told his wife multiple times earlier that day that his family should die, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA. Subramanian Ponnazhakan, 39, is...
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Garland Sunday night
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by traffic in Garland. Sunday evening, Garland police were called to the scene on Broadway Boulevard between Kingsley and Centerville.
Comments / 0