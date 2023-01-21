ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Gainesville double murder suspect surrenders

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A 17-year-old named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two other teenagers in Gainesville last week is now in custody. Gainesville police said Samuel Gary Lee King surrendered without incident around 9:30 Monday morning. He is being held at the Cooke County Justice Center facing capital murder charges.
GAINESVILLE, TX
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
KXII.com

Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed

McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Burglary suspect wanted in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for a man who ran from law enforcement after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home. According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies received a call on Friday about suspicious people attempting to burglarize a home.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
KTEN.com

Texas police keep tabs at traffic stops to ensure fair treatment

(KTEN) —Taking steps to keep police honest and unbiased, a Texas law requires that all departments conducting traffic stops file and report all stops before March 1 every year. "Expect an unbiased enforcement of the law," said Sherman police spokesperson Brett Mullen. "These processes kind of safeguard that, as...
SHERMAN, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
News Channel 25

FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls

MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne honors police chief

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Van Alstyne is recognizing police Chief Tim Barnes for his service. Barnes began his career with the department in 1993. Thirty years later, the city surprised the chief with a plaque to honor his dedication to the city. "It's really the...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream

Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy