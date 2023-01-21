Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Hope for Single Moms is empowering women to thrive
Learn about Hope for Single Moms during this AARP Real Possibilities interview!
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption. Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned. Background: 2...
Deer feeling ‘lucky’ after being freed from plastic bucket
Lucky the deer, is truly "feeling lucky."
West Michigan woman opening first-of-its-kind high tea room on Wealthy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high tea room is coming to Grand Rapids around late February, the first of its kind in the area. Melissa Langley, owner of High Tea GR, says her new business venture is very purposeful. “We're not swiping, we're just gonna go and we're gonna...
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s ‘The Pez Outlaw’ documentary hits Netflix
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The story of the Pez outlaw may sound like fiction, but it’s a true story that began in DeWtt, Michigan. DeWtt farmer Steve Glew smuggled Pez internationally, and made millions off of the iconic candy dispensers. Glew’s story is now being told through a Netflix documentary, titled “The Pez Outlaw.”
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Fox17
FOREVER HOME: Meet Noah
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Noah had us laughing hard at our trip to Pinball Land in Rockford. When he wasn’t laughing, he was focused. Two laps into our motocross race and I was already getting schooled. He classifies himself as a gamer and likes all the big names...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown. The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members. According to authorities,...
WNEM
Officials: missing 18-month-old child found, returned safe
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for an 18-month-old from Flint on Monday, Jan. 24 and on Tuesday, Jan. 25 it was announced the child was found and returned safe. Wyatt Edward Thompson is an 18-month-old ward of the State of Michigan...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
abc12.com
Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
Masked man with hammer, scissors allegedly harassed MSU students
Have you run into the masked man in East Lansing?
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Lansing troopers find stolen Potterville husky
Loki the Siberian husky was safely reunited with his family on Sunday.
