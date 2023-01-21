ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WILX-TV

Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption. Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned. Background: 2...
WLNS

Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan’s ‘The Pez Outlaw’ documentary hits Netflix

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The story of the Pez outlaw may sound like fiction, but it’s a true story that began in DeWtt, Michigan. DeWtt farmer Steve Glew smuggled Pez internationally, and made millions off of the iconic candy dispensers. Glew’s story is now being told through a Netflix documentary, titled “The Pez Outlaw.”
103.3 WKFR

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Fox17

FOREVER HOME: Meet Noah

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Noah had us laughing hard at our trip to Pinball Land in Rockford. When he wasn’t laughing, he was focused. Two laps into our motocross race and I was already getting schooled. He classifies himself as a gamer and likes all the big names...
WILX-TV

East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown. The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members. According to authorities,...
WNEM

Officials: missing 18-month-old child found, returned safe

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for an 18-month-old from Flint on Monday, Jan. 24 and on Tuesday, Jan. 25 it was announced the child was found and returned safe. Wyatt Edward Thompson is an 18-month-old ward of the State of Michigan...
abc12.com

Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
