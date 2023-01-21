ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha special education teacher wins national award, $25K prize

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
A special education teacher in Omaha got a big surprise on Friday — a national education award.

Jefferson elementary special education teacher Lisa Moody received the Milken Award Friday morning at a school-wide assembly full of cheering students and colleagues.

The award is given to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers for excellence in education and includes a $25,000 prize.

Moody said she has cerebral palsy and knows what it's like to live with special needs.

"Every child deserves expectations … If anything, students with disabilities need to be held to that standard even more,” said Moody. “Because it's harder. Every day is harder.”

The Nebraska Department of Education said Moody was chosen because she's a fierce advocate and always has a positive outlook.

She helped create a new inclusive education program, which has expanded to other schools in the district.

