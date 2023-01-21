Read full article on original website
Ferrari Wants To Develop Its Own Version Of Dodge's Fratzonic EV Exhaust
Ferrari has developed a means of generating an authentic and pleasurable soundtrack for its future electric supercars that will directly correlate with the powertrain's performance, enabling drivers to drive by sound as they would in any contemporary Prancing Horse like the SF90 Stradale. Instead of playing simulated audio through a...
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer
German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is For People Who Want The Best But Won't Use It
Corvette boss Tadge Juechter has confirmed that the new hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has a particular customer in mind - one that wants the most expensive model but would never use the Corvette Z06 model's full capability. In other words, it's more of a daily driver and grand-touring model than a track car, despite its track-specific modes.
NTSB Chair Slams Heavy Full-Size Electric Trucks Over Safety Concerns
Increasingly large and overweight electric vehicles are putting American motorists at risk, said National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy last week. Homendy was addressing delegates at the Transportation Research Board's 2023 annual meeting when she touched on the topic of heavy EVs and the dangers they pose to commuters in smaller vehicles. When you consider the fact that the GMC Hummer EV Pickup tips the scales at 9,063 pounds, it's easy to see what Homendy is talking about.
GM Developing All-New Small-Block V8 As Part Of $918 Million Investment For V8 And EV Production
General Motors has just announced plans to invest $918 million in four US manufacturing facilities, and $854 million of that amount is specifically earmarked to produce the sixth-generation small-block V8. The remaining $64 million will be invested in producing castings and components for EV production. The automaker did not specifically...
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles
We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
Tesla's German Gigafactory Can't Build Enough Model Ys To Meet Demand
The inability to increase production to meet demand following price cuts is the latest problem to strike Tesla's sprawling new Berlin-area Gigafactory. Previously, the facility faced a severe labor shortage and an inadequate water supply to support an expansion. According to Reuters, German Model Y buyers who've recently placed orders...
Aptera Launch Edition EV Lets You Commute For Free Using The Sun
Aptera has announced the Launch Edition of its ultra-efficient electric vehicle. The Launch Edition is the first in a series of over 40,000 orders that will make solar-driven EVs a reality. As you can tell by just looking at it, this is different from your average EV. The Launch Edition...
Shell May Soon Include EV Chargers At Its Gas Stations
Charging network operator, Volta announced this week that Shell USA Inc. will acquire all outstanding Class A common stock shares in the EV charging company for $0.86 each in cash. The deal is expected to be finalized before the second half of the year and seems like a total no-brainer. Shell and other big oil companies are perfectly positioned to make the expansion of an EV charging network possible in the most convenient ways, which may help to alleviate concerns about range anxiety.
Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Gets Color-Changing Black Opal Metallic Paint For 2023
Infiniti has shown off a new limited-edition paint color for the range-topping Q50 Red Sport 400 sedan, with Black Opal Metallic iridescent paint added to the palette for 2023. The color-changing effect of iridescence is a natural phenomenon occurring in everything from peacocks to butterflies and natural stonework, where changing light creates the effect of different colors. Such is the principle behind Black Opal Metallic, which is inspired by the opal mineraloid found in Australia and shimmers in various blue, green, and purple hues. Infiniti even draws parallels between this new color and the iconic Midnight Purple paintwork made famous on the Skyline GT-R and brought back for the GT-R T-Spec, which just received a facelift for 2024. And before you chime in with Infiniti having no right to use the Skyline's historical clout, the Q50 is sold in Japan as the Nissan Skyline.
Lamborghini's 60th-Anniversary "Unexpected Activities" Could Include Special Edition Countach
In a press release about redesigning its museum for its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini talks about "a year of unexpected activities and events," which may include the reveal of a Countach 60 Anniversario. In the summer of last year, we found a trademark application by Lamborghini with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name "60 Anniversario" and a logo to go along with it. That logo now appears at the museum.
Kia EV9 Power, Range, And $56,000 Starting Price Leaked
A customer survey issued by Kia to Telluride owners appears to have leaked the specs, trims, and pricing structure of the upcoming Kia EV9, the brand's forthcoming electric mid-size SUV. The news comes to us via electrek, which was sent a copy of the customer survey. It gives us more...
Meet Viral: Finale Speed's Carbon Fiber 1969 Chevrolet Camaro That Took 3,000 Hours To Build
Custom car tuning outfit Finale Speed has revealed the world's first exposed-weave carbon fiber 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, and it's a stunning build that took some 3,000 hours to complete. Rather than simply skinning the body with carbon fiber, Finale Speed used prepreg processes to make a new body and cured the carbon in the autoclave to ensure outstanding quality that rivals what OEMs offer. You can be sure of the quality because these are the same people that Dodge trusts to supply carbon bodies for the 1970 Charger, but unlike so many Mopar beasts that get the carbon treatment, this GM restomod makes a relatively practical 650 horsepower.
The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Configurator Is Online
Production of the third-generation Chevrolet Colorado started this month, which means the online configurator is up and running. It's only available in a short-box crew cab configuration and starts at $30,695 with rear-wheel-drive only. Base and mid-spec models are powered by a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine producing 237 horsepower. Four-wheel-drive jacks the price up to $33,995. You can play and put together your ideal truck, but we've already gone ahead and priced out the ultimate 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. We knew it wouldn't be cheap based on the pricing information we received late last year.
Ford Introduces Solar Power To Major Manufacturing Plant
Ford has just announced a new solar power plant in Valencia, Spain, to help reach its target to become carbon neutral across its European footprint of facilities by 2035. The Ford Almussafes vehicle manufacturing facility has installed an impressive 2.8 megawatts of photovoltaic electricity power and plans to expand that power resource by 2.2 megawatts in the coming months.
Refreshed 2024 Audi Q8 Spied With New Front And Rear
At an unknown dealer lot in Europe, our spy photographers have broken out their cameras to bring us our first look at the refreshed 2024 facelift for the Audi Q8. Their efforts are greatly appreciated, as the new design looks more expressive and intricate than before, thanks to new headlights, a revised grille, redesigned taillights, and more. Much of the news surrounding Audi of late has concerned its push towards EVs, specifically its exploits using electrified powertrains in grueling rally events and how the brand plans to change its factories to accommodate this new focus.
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
Maserati Sneakily Reveals The 2024 GranTurismo's Biggest Secret
The new Maserati GranTurismo was released to the world in October of 2022, but Maserati hasn't shown photos of the interior until now. Despite the importance of its exquisite-looking four-seater sports car, the Italian automaker hasn't made a song and dance about the interior, and instead low-key showed it off via social media.
