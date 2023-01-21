Infiniti has shown off a new limited-edition paint color for the range-topping Q50 Red Sport 400 sedan, with Black Opal Metallic iridescent paint added to the palette for 2023. The color-changing effect of iridescence is a natural phenomenon occurring in everything from peacocks to butterflies and natural stonework, where changing light creates the effect of different colors. Such is the principle behind Black Opal Metallic, which is inspired by the opal mineraloid found in Australia and shimmers in various blue, green, and purple hues. Infiniti even draws parallels between this new color and the iconic Midnight Purple paintwork made famous on the Skyline GT-R and brought back for the GT-R T-Spec, which just received a facelift for 2024. And before you chime in with Infiniti having no right to use the Skyline's historical clout, the Q50 is sold in Japan as the Nissan Skyline.

2 HOURS AGO