ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May have approved a new contract with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers union said workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal Saturday — two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement. The union didn’t disclose any details of what is included in the new contract, and the company didn’t immediately respond Sunday to questions about the agreement. This strike was one of the longest in the spate of strikes over the past couple years since the pandemic began. Workers have been increasingly demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid the ongoing worker shortages.
BURLINGTON, IA
KEYT

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago apartment shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and three others have been critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon. Chicago police and fire officials say the shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police say multiple suspects fled from the scene and are not in custody. Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran describes the incident as a “targeted home invasion” that “does not appear to be a random act.” Loughran said. He says that besides the two persons killed, three other victims were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy