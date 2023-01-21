ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Former government lawyers say Missouri abortion ban will be challenged in court, at the ballot

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY — Two former lieutenants in Missouri government told a group of attorneys Friday that more lawsuits challenging the state's abortion ban, as well as ballot measures on the issue, were all but certain to be filed going forward.

Their comments to the state's chapter of The Federalist Society, a conservative and libertarian legal group, came a day after a lawsuit was filed challenging Missouri's abortion ban on the grounds of religious freedom , and as abortion rights advocates quietly prepare to potentially put the legality of abortion in front of voters next year.

Andy Hirth, a former deputy general counsel under Democratic AG Chris Koster, said he believed Missouri's abortion ban could see a number of challenges from various legal angles — including an argument that it violates equal protection of the rights of all individuals.

"I do think personally the most likely challenge to have any success would be an equal protection challenge," said Hirth, adding that "I think there are going to be better and better arguments" filed that target potentially religious aspects of the law.

He also outlined a theoretical argument in which the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the U.S., could be invoked to argue against abortion bans like Missouri's, which don't make exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, as being forced to carry a pregnancy as "a vestige of slavery."

"The argument is less appealing outside of the rape and incest area, but I think that's an argument we may see, especially in states like Missouri that don't have exceptions," Hirth said.

Missouri's abortion ban: Clergy challenge state law in court on basis of religious freedom

Jesus Osete, who formerly served in the offices of two Republican officials, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, was largely dismissive of that line of thought, saying it "always amazes me what law professors can come up with as arguments." He was also doubtful that the lawsuit filed by clergy in St. Louis "has legs," but acknowledged that a challenge arguing that the abortion ban is a violation of due process was likely.

"I'm surprised it hasn't been filed," Osete said. "I don't think it's going to be the case yesterday. It's probably going to have to be filed in Cole County." (Cole County, where Jefferson City is located, is where lawsuits against the state and government entities are filed and fought.)

Both said that in addition to lawsuits, the future of abortion law in Missouri could likely come through a ballot measure filed by abortion rights advocates in 2024, in which voters decide whether to amend the Constitution. A similar vote in Kansas last year confirmed the right to abortion under the state constitution, a route that other states with anti-abortion legislatures are now considering.

"If all else fails ... there will be some sort of initiative petition filed," Osete said.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat who has been an opponent of the ban, told reporters earlier this month that groups across the state were working behind the scenes to create a proposal for the ballot, but that the details of such a proposal, including what would go in place of the repealed ban, were still in flux.

Under the current initiative petition process (which Republicans are aiming to make more strict in the coming months ), a simple majority of voters would need to vote to approve the change and amend the state constitution.

'Don't see the political appetite' for additional restrictions

Lawmakers have filed far fewer bills this session relating to abortion than in recent years, with the procedure now banned in all instances except for medical emergencies. Osete flagged several that had been filed — including a proposal banning the import or export of mail-order abortion drugs . He also pointed to a separate resolution filed last year that would have, if approved by voters, changed the state constitution to say that "nothing shall be construed to create the right to abortion," preventing any future amendment repealing the ban.

"What's stopping five members on the (state) Supreme Court, four in this case, from doing something like in Kansas where you do recognize a right to abortion in the state constitution?" Osete said. "Those are concerns the (resolution) would prohibit."

Hirth pointed to existing concerns by doctors and attorneys with the abortion ban as currently written, with some health care providers declining to treat at-risk pregnancies because of legal liability.

"No matter how good-faith your decision is, you can still be prosecuted, you have to hire a lawyer," he said. "The statute places the burden of proof on the doctor."

More: After Missouri banned abortions, she was left 'with a baby dying inside.' Doctors said they could do nothing.

Osete agreed that the Supreme Court ruling that led to Missouri's ban could create unintended legal consequences, and asked lawmakers to think carefully on proposing further restrictions that wade into unknown territory.

"I think as we move forward in the legislature, we need to think very seriously about what legislation is going to advance the ball, not just from a normative standpoint but from a legal standpoint," Osete said, citing Justice Clarence Thomas' decision that pointed to several other key cases, including the right to same-sex marriage and contraception.

Last year prior to the state's trigger law taking effect, Republican lawmakers filed a range of proposals that would have further restricted abortion. One proposal would have opened up lawsuits against those who aided and abetted women seeking to cross state lines to get an abortion; another could have been interpreted to make it illegal to treat ectopic pregnancies, which can be life-threatening to the mother.

Thus far this session, those proposals are absent, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle aiming to improve health care access for new mothers and the governor aiming to address the state's dismal maternal mortality rate .

"I just don't see the political appetite for something like that, for pursuing 'bounty' legislation," Osete said.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com , (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Former government lawyers say Missouri abortion ban will be challenged in court, at the ballot

