ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina lawmakers weigh in on debt ceiling crisis

By Sarah Gray Barr
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr2Jl_0kM3iBjC00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United States hit its borrowing limit on Thursday. Now, lawmakers must decide whether or not to raise the debt ceiling.

The debt ceiling is the total amount of money the US government is allowed to borrow to meet its legal needs. As of January 2023, the debt ceiling stood at more than $30 trillion.

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy likened the government’s debt limit to one for a credit card.

Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling

“When your debt runs out and you’ve filled up your card, you can’t keep asking to increase the debt limit, increase your credit limit,” Murphy said.

Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit

The nation’s credit card helps to make sure needs are paid for like Social Security and Medicare.

EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

“We want to be able to furnish healthcare, Social Security and all these things which people have paid into, but at some point, we have to pay our debts, and so it’s going to be a big hard discussion, you know?” Murphy said.

If no solution is reached, North Carolinians could feel the hurt later on because it would be time to pay off that debt and its interest.

Democrat Congressman Jeff Jackson said a decision needed to be made as defaulting would be catastrophic.

“If you think the national debt is a really big problem, then you really don’t want us to default because the first thing that happens, according to the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department, and rating agencies that have done some modeling around this, is we go into an instant recession and millions of people lose their jobs,” Jackson said.

Murphy said it was time for the government to be fiscally responsible.

“We’ve seen a lot of out-of-control and reckless spending in the last couple of years, and we have to get back to mindful and reasonable spending where we keep money in people’s pockets, but also spend on the things that are important to the country,” Murphy said.

Jackson said the nation must avoid defaulting.

“We should do the same thing that happened three times under the previous presidency which is to raise the debt ceiling. We still have to have a really serious conversation about spending, about the fiscal health of our country, but threatening to default is not a serious way of dealing with that because even really strong fiscal conservatives know, default just makes everything worse,” Jackson said.

Congress has raised the debt ceiling in the past, most recently in December of 2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 8

Eric Kelly
4d ago

Maybe CONgress and the clown in the White House should quit sending our money overseas and blowing it on pet projects like forcing unsustainable "green" energy on us...

Reply(1)
6
Just Truth
3d ago

How about all the politicians take a 50% pay cut and pay it off we the people didn't get to vote on this wasteful spending they did this not us.

Reply
3
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after three people died and another was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. In a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release at 4:25 p.m., deputies said at least two people were shot in the area of Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fayetteville.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Leftover issues aplenty expected in North Carolina session

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s legislative ledger gets cleared every two years when the next set of 170 lawmakers are sworn in. The General Assembly starts from scratch filing and advancing bills. But the legislative session that begins in earnest Wednesday should be chock full of familiar issues from 2022 — whether to approve Medicaid […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy