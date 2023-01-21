North Carolina lawmakers weigh in on debt ceiling crisis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United States hit its borrowing limit on Thursday. Now, lawmakers must decide whether or not to raise the debt ceiling.

The debt ceiling is the total amount of money the US government is allowed to borrow to meet its legal needs. As of January 2023, the debt ceiling stood at more than $30 trillion.

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy likened the government’s debt limit to one for a credit card.

“When your debt runs out and you’ve filled up your card, you can’t keep asking to increase the debt limit, increase your credit limit,” Murphy said.

The nation’s credit card helps to make sure needs are paid for like Social Security and Medicare.

“We want to be able to furnish healthcare, Social Security and all these things which people have paid into, but at some point, we have to pay our debts, and so it’s going to be a big hard discussion, you know?” Murphy said.

If no solution is reached, North Carolinians could feel the hurt later on because it would be time to pay off that debt and its interest.

Democrat Congressman Jeff Jackson said a decision needed to be made as defaulting would be catastrophic.

“If you think the national debt is a really big problem, then you really don’t want us to default because the first thing that happens, according to the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department, and rating agencies that have done some modeling around this, is we go into an instant recession and millions of people lose their jobs,” Jackson said.

Murphy said it was time for the government to be fiscally responsible.

“We’ve seen a lot of out-of-control and reckless spending in the last couple of years, and we have to get back to mindful and reasonable spending where we keep money in people’s pockets, but also spend on the things that are important to the country,” Murphy said.

Jackson said the nation must avoid defaulting.

“We should do the same thing that happened three times under the previous presidency which is to raise the debt ceiling. We still have to have a really serious conversation about spending, about the fiscal health of our country, but threatening to default is not a serious way of dealing with that because even really strong fiscal conservatives know, default just makes everything worse,” Jackson said.

Congress has raised the debt ceiling in the past, most recently in December of 2021.

